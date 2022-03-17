Kāpiti Coast home severely damaged in suspicious blaze

Fire and Emergency staff fight a house fire on Kāpiti Rd on Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed a house fire on the Kāpiti Coast in the early hours of Thursday morning is being treated as suspicious.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze, which happened just after 1am on Kāpiti Rd.

A police spokesperson said the house was empty and due to be demolished on Thursday.

Paraparaumu Fire Brigade Investigators will be working to determine the cause of a house fire.

The house was severely damaged and several nearby homes had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said five fire trucks attended, and a crew remained at the scene to monitor the situation.

Paraparaumu Fire Brigade/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ crews fought a house fire on Kāpiti Rd in the early hours of Thursday morning (file photo).

Inquiries are under way to determine the cause.