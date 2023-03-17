Flooding fears subside after torrential rain leaves Kāpiti homes at risk

Roads in Paraparaumu were closed due to surface flooding, and several properties were at risk after torrential rain hit.

Several Paraparaumu properties were at risk of being flooded due to torrential rain on the Kāpiti Coast.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there were multiple properties in Hinemoa St at risk of being flooded after torrential rain about 11am on Friday morning.

Residents were not required to be evacuated from their homes.

Police were assisting in closing nearby roads due to surface flooding, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews were able to clear clogged drains in the area which allowed the surface flooding to recede. The crews left the scene just after midday.

Fire and Emergency also responded to a Seaview Rd property in Paraparaumu Beach, which was at risk of severe flooding. Seaview Rd was closed at MacLean St as a result, police said.

Crews left the Seaview Rd incident at 12.45pm after the flooding began receding. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was unclear whether the surface flooding would rise again as rain continued to fall in the area.

Fire and Emergency have now handed both incidents over to the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

A Kāpiti Coast District Council spokesperson said it had been a wet morning and council crews were working to assess the situation.

“Various crews are out responding to flooding incidents ... the best place for info is our Facebook page – we’ll be keeping that updated as we confirm information,” he said.

Sandbags have been made available for anyone living in flood-prone areas to collect from the touncil depot in Fytfield Place, Paraparaumu.

Strong winds and rain hit the lower North Island and the South Island, with multiple weather warnings across Aotearoa and disruption to travel.

A MetService heavy rain warning remains in place for the Tararua Ranges until 6am Saturday.