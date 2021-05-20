Horowhenua Mail

Unbeaten sides to clash in men's Federation League Massey and Havelock North Wanderers to do battle as students looks to hand out another footballing lesson.

Horowhenua District Council to have a Māori ward Haka and waiata erupted from the council chambers, after councillors unanimously voted for a Māori ward.

Gas line ruptures in Horowhenua People have been evacuated from their homes after a digger struck a gas line in Levin.

Long-standing establishment fighting for liquor licence A bar and restaurant in the Foxton RSA building has had its liquor licence opposed due to its proximity to two schools and a health centre.

Coronavirus killing: Man murdered flatmate with hammer Alastair Don told police he put his flatmate "to sleep" after the pair were heard arguing during last year's coronavirus lockdown.

Levin producing baseball stars Levin Hustle has turned into a hotbed for producing top young baseball talent.

'A corner house of love' Keeping people safe during the coronavirus lockdown leads a small rural town into creating a community hub for those in need.

Long Term plan submitters support the redevelopment of the Foxton Pool The Horowhenua District Council heard from people who submitted on its Long Term Plan on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of its public consultation.

LPG line burns in adventure park A fire in a Horowhenua adventure park has firefighters questioning how it sparked.

Man traumatised by state care abuse wants broken system replaced (graphic content) Desmond Hurring, 60, suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at Lookout Point Boys’ Home and Kohitere Boys Training Centre.

Maintenance on storm-damaged Foxton Beach Wharf to start The repairs were expected to cost $350,000, and funding was secured earlier this year.

New scultpure representing a meeting place unveiled in Levin The sculpture is called Te Pūtahitanga and is located in the centre of four landmarks.

Man says he will never recover from the abuse suffered state care GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tyrone Marks, 60, was put in state care at 8 years old and says the abuse is tattooed through him.

Finding comfort and confidence in the magic of music Music isn’t just artistic expression for tenderfoot singer-songwriter Jasmine Beach, it’s a tool to overcome life’s challenges.

Less than a year at one state facility felt like an eternity CONTENT WARNING: Throughout his childhood Toni Jarvis spent time in multiple institutions in Dunedin, Horowhenua and Invercargill. Beatings and rape was routine.

Man suffers life-long impacts of abuse in state care GRAPHIC WARNING: Daniel Rei, 47, was beaten and demoralised while in state care. He says it turned him into a monster.

State Highway 57 Levin safety improvements underway The safety improvements aimed to prevent deaths and serious crashes on the road.

Manawatū win at Halberg Games Talented Levin athlete Rawiri Tristram-Brown won a medal at the Halberg Games.

Rāhui too strong for Feilding A1 The Ōtaki side should be a force this season based on their performance in their latest club netball win.

Young entrepreneur starts pet-tracker company after struggle to find work Rebekah Sinclair returned to NZ with no job. Then Covid hit, so she decided to build her own business.

Heavyweight clash on artificial turf could set course for season Palmerston North Marist and Gisborne Thistle are among the men's Federation League football frontrunners.

Plugging hole in flood plan raises eyebrows Work to protect Foxton from regular flooding may get resource consent without the public getting to influence decision-makers.

Dutch artist dies before exhibition of his life unveiled Leon van den Eijkel died aged 81 on April 15, before an exhibition could open in Foxton.

Hapū locked out of their own land Māori were unable to gain access to their own land at Lake Koputara for years.

Man who assaulted partner with wrench taken to jail then immediately released Basher's 11 months waiting for a trial means he has already served his sentence. But rules are rules, court hears.

Colonisation 'stole' Māori language A Manawatū iwi has told a Waitangi Tribunal of how colonisation stripped away the use of te reo in the area.

Iwi lost connection to whenua A spiritual connection with the land was lost for a Manawatū iwi due to the confiscation of land by the Crown in the 19th century.

Horowhenua rapper Dilz breaks into the mainstream Dillon Lamb, 25, performed his first festival, Sound Valley in Whanganui in March and has booked his first international gig in Brisbane.