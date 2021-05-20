Unbeaten sides to clash in men's Federation League
Massey and Havelock North Wanderers to do battle as students looks to hand out another footballing lesson.
Horowhenua District Council to have a Māori ward
Haka and waiata erupted from the council chambers, after councillors unanimously voted for a Māori ward.
Gas line ruptures in Horowhenua
People have been evacuated from their homes after a digger struck a gas line in Levin.
Long-standing establishment fighting for liquor licence
A bar and restaurant in the Foxton RSA building has had its liquor licence opposed due to its proximity to two schools and a health centre.
Coronavirus killing: Man murdered flatmate with hammer
Alastair Don told police he put his flatmate "to sleep" after the pair were heard arguing during last year's coronavirus lockdown.
Levin producing baseball stars
Levin Hustle has turned into a hotbed for producing top young baseball talent.
'A corner house of love'
Keeping people safe during the coronavirus lockdown leads a small rural town into creating a community hub for those in need.
Long Term plan submitters support the redevelopment of the Foxton Pool
The Horowhenua District Council heard from people who submitted on its Long Term Plan on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of its public consultation.
LPG line burns in adventure park
A fire in a Horowhenua adventure park has firefighters questioning how it sparked.
Man traumatised by state care abuse wants broken system replaced (graphic content)
Desmond Hurring, 60, suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at Lookout Point Boys’ Home and Kohitere Boys Training Centre.
Maintenance on storm-damaged Foxton Beach Wharf to start
The repairs were expected to cost $350,000, and funding was secured earlier this year.
New scultpure representing a meeting place unveiled in Levin
The sculpture is called Te Pūtahitanga and is located in the centre of four landmarks.
Man says he will never recover from the abuse suffered state care
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tyrone Marks, 60, was put in state care at 8 years old and says the abuse is tattooed through him.
Finding comfort and confidence in the magic of music
Music isn’t just artistic expression for tenderfoot singer-songwriter Jasmine Beach, it’s a tool to overcome life’s challenges.
Less than a year at one state facility felt like an eternity
CONTENT WARNING: Throughout his childhood Toni Jarvis spent time in multiple institutions in Dunedin, Horowhenua and Invercargill. Beatings and rape was routine.
Man suffers life-long impacts of abuse in state care
GRAPHIC WARNING: Daniel Rei, 47, was beaten and demoralised while in state care. He says it turned him into a monster.
State Highway 57 Levin safety improvements underway
The safety improvements aimed to prevent deaths and serious crashes on the road.
Manawatū win at Halberg Games
Talented Levin athlete Rawiri Tristram-Brown won a medal at the Halberg Games.
Rāhui too strong for Feilding A1
The Ōtaki side should be a force this season based on their performance in their latest club netball win.
Young entrepreneur starts pet-tracker company after struggle to find work
Rebekah Sinclair returned to NZ with no job. Then Covid hit, so she decided to build her own business.
Heavyweight clash on artificial turf could set course for season
Palmerston North Marist and Gisborne Thistle are among the men's Federation League football frontrunners.
Plugging hole in flood plan raises eyebrows
Work to protect Foxton from regular flooding may get resource consent without the public getting to influence decision-makers.
Dutch artist dies before exhibition of his life unveiled
Leon van den Eijkel died aged 81 on April 15, before an exhibition could open in Foxton.
Derby clash pits together two sides from opposite ends of the table
High-flying Massey face struggling North End in men's Federation League football this weekend.
Hapū locked out of their own land
Māori were unable to gain access to their own land at Lake Koputara for years.
Man who assaulted partner with wrench taken to jail then immediately released
Basher's 11 months waiting for a trial means he has already served his sentence. But rules are rules, court hears.
Colonisation 'stole' Māori language
A Manawatū iwi has told a Waitangi Tribunal of how colonisation stripped away the use of te reo in the area.
Iwi lost connection to whenua
A spiritual connection with the land was lost for a Manawatū iwi due to the confiscation of land by the Crown in the 19th century.
Horowhenua rapper Dilz breaks into the mainstream
Dillon Lamb, 25, performed his first festival, Sound Valley in Whanganui in March and has booked his first international gig in Brisbane.
Tribunal hearings resume in Foxton
The Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation resume presenting their treaty claims to the Waitangi Tribunal.
Wellington live updates: Budget 2021 announced, overnight road works begin
Person in custody after walking near train tracks in Upper Hutt
Budget 2021: Pharmac boost of $200m 'nothing short of disgraceful'
Strong support for $68m rebuild of Lower Hutt's quake-prone community pool
Teen star Ben Waine turns down England move to stay with Wellington Phoenix
Wellington bus drivers vote to resume strikes
Wellington Phoenix ban national flags at games in response to Middle East conflict
More classrooms welcomed, but not enough cash for teachers
Accusations of misinformation, delay tactics over lack of progress on Māori wards
Other Russell McVeagh partners' actions were condoned, tribunal hears
Council committee hits out at Wellington Water over response to criticism
Wellington Phoenix captain Ulises Davila to join rival A-League club
Unbeaten sides to clash in men's Federation League
Visions of planes on doorsteps for Strathmore Park residents
- Budget 2021: The winners and losers in a welfare-focused Budget
- Ruth Richardson calls Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson's budget attack a 'cheap shot'
- Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: May 20, 2021
- Budget 2021: Sharp house price adjustment coming, says Finance Minister
- Budget 2021: Labour to boost benefits by up to $55 a week in explicit push to reverse 1990s cuts
- The six-month mortgage holiday and the $6000 in extra baggage
- Budget 2021: Labour spends big on benefits, health in its first unleashed Budget
- Live: Budget 2021 delivered by Finance Minister Grant Robertson
- EV-buying subsidies resurrected by $300m boost
- Driver cannot remember causing crash that killed Irish physiotherapist