Horowhenua Mail

Unbeaten sides to clash in men's Federation League

Massey and Havelock North Wanderers will meet in the men’s Federation League on Saturday.

Massey and Havelock North Wanderers to do battle as students looks to hand out another footballing lesson.

Horowhenua District Council to have a Māori ward video

Councillor Robert Ketu and his sister, Lani Ketu, lead the public gallery in song at the end of the extraordinary meeting.

Haka and waiata erupted from the council chambers, after councillors unanimously voted for a Māori ward.

Gas line ruptures in Horowhenua

Emergency services are battling to isolate a gas line that was punctured by a digger in Horowhenua on Wednesday (file photo).

People have been evacuated from their homes after a digger struck a gas line in Levin.

Long-standing establishment fighting for liquor licence

Jason Kauri runs The Loop Restaurant and Bar out of the Foxton RSA building.

A bar and restaurant in the Foxton RSA building has had its liquor licence opposed due to its proximity to two schools and a health centre.

Coronavirus killing: Man murdered flatmate with hammer

Alastair Manua Te Arianiwa Don has been convicted of murdering Roger Min Chin in Ōtaki in May last year.

Alastair Don told police he put his flatmate "to sleep" after the pair were heard arguing during last year's coronavirus lockdown.

Levin producing baseball stars

The Levin Hustle under-13 baseball team won the national championship.

Levin Hustle has turned into a hotbed for producing top young baseball talent.

'A corner house of love' video

A former art gallery in Shannon is now the home of the Shannon Kai Hub.

Keeping people safe during the coronavirus lockdown leads a small rural town into creating a community hub for those in need.

Long Term plan submitters support the redevelopment of the Foxton Pool

The council is asking people if it should rebuild, upgrade or consider closing the Foxton Pool permanently.

The Horowhenua District Council heard from people who submitted on its Long Term Plan on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of its public consultation.

LPG line burns in adventure park

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Levin Adventure Park overnight. (File photo)

A fire in a Horowhenua adventure park has firefighters questioning how it sparked.

Man traumatised by state care abuse wants broken system replaced (graphic content)

The remains of the old Kohitere Boys' Training Centre in Levin.

Desmond Hurring, 60, suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at Lookout Point Boys’ Home and Kohitere Boys Training Centre.

Maintenance on storm-damaged Foxton Beach Wharf to start

Work to repair the Manawatū Foxton Beach Wharf starts next week.

The repairs were expected to cost $350,000, and funding was secured earlier this year.

New scultpure representing a meeting place unveiled in Levin

A new sculpture by Muaūpoko artist Sian Montgomery-Neutze is on display in Levin.

The sculpture is called Te Pūtahitanga and is located in the centre of four landmarks.

Man says he will never recover from the abuse suffered state care

Tyrone Marks went into state care at 8 years old and was in nine institutions. (File photo).

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tyrone Marks, 60, was put in state care at 8 years old and says the abuse is tattooed through him.

Finding comfort and confidence in the magic of music video

There are few nerves or stresses when Jasmine gets on stage.

Music isn’t just artistic expression for tenderfoot singer-songwriter Jasmine Beach, it’s a tool to overcome life’s challenges.

Less than a year at one state facility felt like an eternity video

Toni Jarvis was put in state care at 7 years old.

CONTENT WARNING: Throughout his childhood Toni Jarvis spent time in multiple institutions in Dunedin, Horowhenua and Invercargill. Beatings and rape was routine.

Man suffers life-long impacts of abuse in state care video

Daniel Rei was in state care for four years at a family home in New Plymouth, Hamilton Boys’ Home and the Kohitere Boys’ ...

GRAPHIC WARNING: Daniel Rei, 47, was beaten and demoralised while in state care. He says it turned him into a monster.

State Highway 57 Levin safety improvements underway

A roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Queen St in Levin will slow approaching vehicles.

The safety improvements aimed to prevent deaths and serious crashes on the road.

Manawatū win at Halberg Games

Medal winner Rawiri Tristram-Brown on the athletics track at the Halberg Games in Auckland last weekend.

Talented Levin athlete Rawiri Tristram-Brown won a medal at the Halberg Games.

Rāhui too strong for Feilding A1

Rahui shooter Malia Muliaga takes a shot against Feilding A1 at the Arena on Tuesday night.

The Ōtaki side should be a force this season based on their performance in their latest club netball win.

Young entrepreneur starts pet-tracker company after struggle to find work

Rebekah Sinclair, 25, struggled to find full-time work, so started her own company.

Rebekah Sinclair returned to NZ with no job. Then Covid hit, so she decided to build her own business.

Heavyweight clash on artificial turf could set course for season

Palmerston North Marist, left, will be looking to edge Gisborne Thistle on Saturday, while North End, right, try to ...

Palmerston North Marist and Gisborne Thistle are among the men's Federation League football frontrunners.

Plugging hole in flood plan raises eyebrows video

Flooding in Foxton, such as this on Cook St in 2017, could be a thing of the past if new flood protection gets built.

Work to protect Foxton from regular flooding may get resource consent without the public getting to influence decision-makers.

Dutch artist dies before exhibition of his life unveiled

Leon van den Eijkel with his Wellington Urban Forest sculptures on Cobham Drive in Kilbirnie in 2007.

Leon van den Eijkel died aged 81 on April 15, before an exhibition could open in Foxton.

Derby clash pits together two sides from opposite ends of the table

North End are struggling to find their feet this year. They face an in-form Massey side at Skoglund Park today.

High-flying Massey face struggling North End in men's Federation League football this weekend.

Hapū locked out of their own land

Pat Seymour is a trustee of Lake Koputara and has worked for years to regain access to the lake reserve.

Māori were unable to gain access to their own land at Lake Koputara for years.

Man who assaulted partner with wrench taken to jail then immediately released

In the Palmerston North District Court on Friday Dennis Hines was jailed for assaulting his partner. He will be released ...

Basher's 11 months waiting for a trial means he has already served his sentence. But rules are rules, court hears.

Colonisation 'stole' Māori language

13042021 news photo DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Waitangi tribunal hearing at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. Waitangi tribunal panel from ...

A Manawatū iwi has told a Waitangi Tribunal of how colonisation stripped away the use of te reo in the area.

Iwi lost connection to whenua

Ngāti Te Au members Anton Davis, right, and Reihana Adlam tell the Waitangi Tribunal about their iwi’s loss of land.

A spiritual connection with the land was lost for a Manawatū iwi due to the confiscation of land by the Crown in the 19th century.

Horowhenua rapper Dilz breaks into the mainstream video

Foxton hip hop artist Dilz is set to perform at his first international performance in June.

Dillon Lamb, 25, performed his first festival, Sound Valley in Whanganui in March and has booked his first international gig in Brisbane.

Tribunal hearings resume in Foxton

Hemi Te Peeti welcomes visitors on the opening morning of the Waitangi Tribunal at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton on ...

The Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation resume presenting their treaty claims to the Waitangi Tribunal.

