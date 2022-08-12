Horowhenua mayor challenged by two current councillors, deputy mayor stands down

There will be plenty of competition for places around the Horowhenua District Council table during the 2022 local government elections.

The Horowhenua mayoral race will be run by a trio of current elected members, while all other positions will need to have an election.

Whoever wins the election will have a fresh deputy mayor, with Jo Mason​ not standing again and another former deputy standing aside.

Nominations for local government elections closed at noon on Friday, with incumbent Bernie Wanden​ joined by current councillors Sam Jennings​ and Victoria Kaye-Simmons​ in tilts for the mayoralty.

Wanden, who has one term under his belt, announced his intent to stand in May, three weeks after one-term councillor Jennings said he would have a crack at the job.

READ MORE:

* New councillor splashes cash in election bid

* Horowhenua gets first female deputy mayor

* Bernie Wanden unseats Michael Feyen as Horowhenua mayor after controversial term



Kaye-Simmons has served as a councillor for 12 years and would be the first woman to hold the Horowhenua mayoral chains if elected.

She stood for mayor at the last election, coming second to Wanden.

While Jennings is also running for a seat in the Levin general ward, Kaye-Simmons and Wanden are only running for mayor.

Other Levin ward incumbent Piri-Hira Tukapua​ is running again, but current councillors Todd Isaacs​ and deputy mayor Jo Mason​ are not.

Supplied Horowhenua deputy mayor Jo Mason – the first woman to hold the position – is not standing for council at the upcoming elections.

Mason became the district’s first deputy mayor when Wanden gave her the nod in 2019.

Mike Barker​, Clint Grimstone​, Athol Kirk​, Jane Masoe​, Veronica Pitt​, Kelly Tahiwi​, Alan Young​ and Carl van de Berg​ are also vying to fill the five Levin ward seats.

David Allan​ and Ross Brannigan​ are both aiming to keep their positions in the Kere Kere ward, but face challenges from John Girling​ and Brett Russell​.

Girling and Russell both ran in 2019, coming third and fifth, respectively.

The Waiopehu ward will have two fresh faces, with incumbents Wayne Bishop​ and Christine Mitchell​ both not standing again.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Former Horowhenua deputy mayor Wayne Bishop is not standing for re-election.

Bishop was first elected in 2011 and served as the district’s deputy mayor from late-2016 until 2019 during Michael Feyen’s turbulent term as mayor.

Bishop was made deputy mayor after councillors voted for him over Feyen’s pick Ross Campbell.

Barry Aylward​, Rogan Boyle​ and Jonathan Proctor​ are running in the Waiopehu ward.

The first election of councillors in the Horowhenua (Māori) ward has Nina Hori Te Pa, Tory O’Carroll and Justin Tamihana vying for two seats.

Robert Ketu​ is standing again in the Miranui ward, with Ōpiki-based farmer Paul Olsen​ his only challenger.

Ketu was understood to have been the country’s first ever legally blind local body politician when he was elected in 2019, while he was also a strong campaigner during the drive to have Māori seats at the council table.

Olsen’s family are well-known potato farmers, with Olsen a director of industry body Potatoes New Zealand.

Full list of candidates

Mayoralty

Sam Jennings

Victoria Kaye-Simmons

Bernie Wanden

Waiopehu general ward (two seats)

Barry Aylward

Rogan Boyle

Jonathan Procter

Horowhenua (Māori) ward (two seats)

Nina Hori Te Pa

Troy O’Carroll

Justin Tamihana

Kere Kere general ward (two seats)

David Allan

Ross Brannigan

John Girling

Brett Russell

Levin general ward (five seats)

MIke Barker

Clint Grimstone

Sam Jennings

Athol Kirk

Jane Masoe

Veronica Pitt

Kelly Tahiwi

Piri-Hira Tukapua

Carl van de Berg

Alan Young

Miranui general ward (one seat)

Robert Ketu

Paul Olsen

Te Awahou Foxton Community Board (five seats)