Levin to get more Kāinga Ora housing after purchase of land

Levin is set to get more much-needed social housing, after Kāinga Ora purchased a block of land in the town. (File pic)

Kāinga Ora hopes the purchase of a block of Levin land will help to take some pressure off of Horowhenua’s social housing waiting list, which has increased 558% in six years.

The government housing provider has purchased the large plot at 123 Kawiu Rd​ to build more houses, adding to the 157 homes it already has in the town and 184 it has in Horowhenua.

According to property records, the plot is 31,699 square metres.

Levin and the wider area is experiencing significant population growth, with Horowhenua’s population growing by more than 5000 between 2013 and 2021.

On current estimates, another 26,008 are expected to call Horowhenua home by 2040 – an increase of 71%.

Horowhenua has also experienced massive demand for social housing, with the Kāinga Ora waiting list for Horowhenua going from 36 families in June 2017 to 237 families in June 2022.

Some moves have been made in recent times to alleviate the issue, such as Hinemoa St social housing project.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director Graeme Broderick​ said demand for social housing had “increased steadily” over the years.

“We are so pleased that through this land purchase we will be able to provide a place to call home for so many families.”

Planning was at an early stage, but the site could be used for medium-density public housing with a range of different sized homes.

Plans would be shared once they were more detailed, Broderick said.

“We can say that this purchase will allow us to deliver homes to a significant number of whānau who are in need of a place to call home.”

“We will be working closely with Horowhenua District Council, Muaūpoko, and other key stakeholders on progressing our plans, and how we best support the community we are building in.”

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority​ chief executive Di Rump​ said the iwi was painfully aware of the need for more homes in the town, so they were keen to help develop plans for more housing.

“We are also keen to look at how we can work alongside those families who will eventually live in these homes, to feel fully and totally supported.”