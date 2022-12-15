MPs, councillors urge return of direct bus for Wainuiomata

The Wainuiomata to Wellington direct bus route was cancelled in September, but there are calls for it to be reinstated as part of Metlink’s public service.

MPs and councillors have called for the return of the direct Wainuiomata to Wellington bus service, saying the suburb deserves wider transport options like the ones offered to Eastbourne and Johnsonville.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen,​ National MP Chris Bishop​, Hutt City councillors Josh Briggs​ and Keri Brown​ attended Wellington Regional Council’s Thursday meeting to petition members to reinstate the route.

“We’re of the view that the more transport options you can give the people in Wainuiomata, a population of 20,000 people, the better,” Andersen said.

The route – the number 80 – was cancelled in early September after commercial provider NZ Coach Service​ stopped offering the service.

The MPs and councillors all told the council that the issue surrounding Wainuiomata’s transport was one of equity. The affluent suburb of Eastbourne had a vast range of public transport options compared with Wainuiomata, despite the latter having a much larger population.

Eastbourne, which had a population of 3000, had three buses and a ferry for people travelling into town. Wainuiomata with a population of 20,000 didn’t have a direct bus service.

Frances Chin/Stuff Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen and National MP Chris Bishop said a direct bus route for Wainuiomata to Wellington needed to be reinstated.

“The point is you want options for people. The number 80 was a good service. I firmly believe if there was a reinstatement of the public bus you would see good usage of it. It’s about choices,” Bishop said.

Hutt City councillor Josh Briggs and Keri Brown who represents Wainuiomata also agreed the issue was one of equity.

Each weekday Eastbourne had 21 bus trips per one thousand people, compared with Wainuiomata, where for every thousand people there were eight bus trips.

“For us, it's around equity and fairness,” Brown said. “Johnsonville has around 11,000 [living there] and they have a direct bus to town.”

Supplied Wainuiomata has a population of around 20 thousand and is the largest suburb of Lower Hutt. (file photo)

Andersen said Wainuiomata had seen an influx of new townhouses in the area. Under the new urban development policies, these houses had no car parks, so it was important to give residents as many public transport choices as possible.

When the 80 bus service had been running there had been a number of factors contributing to its lower usage.

Drivers had accepted only cash, not Snapper card, and because it was due to it being run by as a private service, passengers had not been eligible for the half-rate fares that were currently offered by the Government.

“We believe not only should the route be reinstated, but it should be taken on by Metlink,” Andersen said.

Andersen acknowledged the shortage of bus drivers in the region, but said once there were sufficient drivers the route should be reinstated.

Frances Chin/Stuff Wainuiomata councillor Keri Brown and Hutt City councillor Josh Briggs also petitioned Wellington Regional Council to reinstate the direct bus route from Wainuiomata to Wellington.

For many people, their issues with taking public transport were psychological, Andersen said. Having a direct bus route from Wainuiomata to Wellington would help break down these barriers.

“If you’re having to pay twice or change that’s a barrier to people doing it. So I think there’s an obligation to all of us to try and make it as easy as possible.”

The two MPs both agreed bus-only lanes should be installed on the route.