Kāpiti campground a city escape Wondering where the city dwellers have gone? Not far.

Upper Hutt road impassable A large slip has blocked Akatarawa Rd between Upper Hutt and Kāpiti.

Asphalt to fix Kāpiti's tarmaggedon After nine months of failed repairs, another attempt to fix two Kāpiti roads is about to take place.

Transmission Gully 'road switch' chaos With cars going nowhere fast, motorists have been picnicking on the road and creating their own detours.

Company gears up for milk delivery A Wairarapa company is getting ready for milk delivery throughout Wellington region.

Blind, bisexual goose honoured A blind, bisexual goose has been remembered with a gravestone plaque, next to where his swan partner lies.

New Kāpiti road to open A section of highway will close to make way for Transmission Gully.

Kāpiti council's investment plan 'unusual' A council with a $149 million debt mountain has been cautioned by the auditor-general over plans to use borrowed cash for an investment kitty.

Toxic mould closes library Nearly 30,000 books will be decontaminated after Kāpiti library closed.

Walking football strides into Wellington It's the beautiful game, just played in slow motion.

Hawthorn had been caught before Killer driver Gavin Hawthorn escaped court under drink driving infringement scheme.

Children celebrate Joan's 'big day out' A Kāpiti woman has shouted children to a day of fun for her 90th birthday.

Kāpiti trees, nests to come down Any nesting birds found in the trees will be relocated, council says.

Kāpiti roads sticky mess, again Months after a botched resealing job, the same roads are causing trouble for motorists.

Ōtaki Expressway delay possible Expected to open in 2020, the end date for Kāpiti's latest expressway may be pushed out.

Victim regrets fighting back She spoke up against the politician who indecently assaulted her, but it cost her everything.

SPCA under attack from rabbits The charity tasked with keeping animals safe has been targeted by burrowing bunnies.

Kāpiti cycleway plans cut Waikanae's State Highway project is being reviewed.

Crafter buzzing about royal gift Knitted Buzzy Bee given to Prince Harry follows knitted chicken gifted to royal's older brother.

Making Mum's bed a healing job To prepare for his dying mother's funeral, one man has been making her coffin.

Rāhui placed on Kāpiti stream Campylobacter has been found in the traditional food-gathering spot.

$330m Ōtaki expressway takes shape It's no mean feat building a bridge in fast-rising water, says project engineer.

Kāpiti eligible for Govt's fund The district's council is eying up the $3 billion Provisional Growth Fund.

Speed cuts for Wellington region Eight Porirua roads are set to have their speed limits slashed and 81 Kāpiti roads will be reviewed.

'He loved us very much' Ōtaki man Justin Airlie didn't say much but he loved a whole lot before he was struck by a car while out running.