Kāpiti campground a city escape
Wondering where the city dwellers have gone? Not far.
Upper Hutt road impassable
A large slip has blocked Akatarawa Rd between Upper Hutt and Kāpiti.
Asphalt to fix Kāpiti's tarmaggedon
After nine months of failed repairs, another attempt to fix two Kāpiti roads is about to take place.
Transmission Gully 'road switch' chaos
With cars going nowhere fast, motorists have been picnicking on the road and creating their own detours.
Company gears up for milk delivery
A Wairarapa company is getting ready for milk delivery throughout Wellington region.
Blind, bisexual goose honoured
A blind, bisexual goose has been remembered with a gravestone plaque, next to where his swan partner lies.
New Kāpiti road to open
A section of highway will close to make way for Transmission Gully.
Kāpiti council's investment plan 'unusual'
A council with a $149 million debt mountain has been cautioned by the auditor-general over plans to use borrowed cash for an investment kitty.
Toxic mould closes library
Nearly 30,000 books will be decontaminated after Kāpiti library closed.
Walking football strides into Wellington
It's the beautiful game, just played in slow motion.
Hawthorn had been caught before
Killer driver Gavin Hawthorn escaped court under drink driving infringement scheme.
Children celebrate Joan's 'big day out'
A Kāpiti woman has shouted children to a day of fun for her 90th birthday.
Kāpiti trees, nests to come down
Any nesting birds found in the trees will be relocated, council says.
Kāpiti roads sticky mess, again
Months after a botched resealing job, the same roads are causing trouble for motorists.
Ōtaki Expressway delay possible
Expected to open in 2020, the end date for Kāpiti's latest expressway may be pushed out.
Victim regrets fighting back
She spoke up against the politician who indecently assaulted her, but it cost her everything.
SPCA under attack from rabbits
The charity tasked with keeping animals safe has been targeted by burrowing bunnies.
Kāpiti cycleway plans cut
Waikanae's State Highway project is being reviewed.
Crafter buzzing about royal gift
Knitted Buzzy Bee given to Prince Harry follows knitted chicken gifted to royal's older brother.
Making Mum's bed a healing job
To prepare for his dying mother's funeral, one man has been making her coffin.
Rāhui placed on Kāpiti stream
Campylobacter has been found in the traditional food-gathering spot.
$330m Ōtaki expressway takes shape
It's no mean feat building a bridge in fast-rising water, says project engineer.
Kāpiti eligible for Govt's fund
The district's council is eying up the $3 billion Provisional Growth Fund.
Speed cuts for Wellington region
Eight Porirua roads are set to have their speed limits slashed and 81 Kāpiti roads will be reviewed.
'He loved us very much'
Ōtaki man Justin Airlie didn't say much but he loved a whole lot before he was struck by a car while out running.
Library's rainbow storytime defended
An event to teach diversity to children was slammed as "unnatural" by critics.
Weather agencies face profit threat
How to track your family history
Addiction counsellor's smoking struggle
NZ band winning the world's praise
Long hours, low pay on councils
Uncertain future for cinema complex
Cinema closed due to quake risk
Sitting down with NZ's Satanists
- A Gucci store, a KFC and a side order of hope – troubled Kawerau's teens build a brighter future
- Hinemoa Elder tells of Christmas emergency surgery: 'Life is so precious and I'm not ready to go jus
- Former All Black Ali Williams splits from wife
- Board member quits 'struggling' college at centre of police laptop probe
- A woman in a vegetative state gave birth; US police investigating sexual assault
- Kiwi's extraordinary news for friend who lost her softball star husband in car smash
- Concerns world-famous Te Araroa Trail cannot be sustained on locals' goodwill
- Simon Bridges, here's how you can be a better you in 2019
- Swearing at Trump gives new Democrat 'pretty intense' early political lesson
- Burnouts, fighting outside house where Tauranga baby injured