Kāpiti campground a city escape

Jon and Julia Basner,with children Elias and Ferdinand, holiday at Paekākāriki Holiday Park on the Kāpiti Coast.

Wondering where the city dwellers have gone? Not far.

Upper Hutt road impassable

A large slip has blocked Akatarawa Rd between Upper Hutt and Kāpiti. File photo from a slip on the same road in July 2018.

A large slip has blocked Akatarawa Rd between Upper Hutt and Kāpiti.

Asphalt to fix Kāpiti's tarmaggedon

Mazengarb Rd was left a sticky, stony mess in April after a botched reseal.

After nine months of failed repairs, another attempt to fix two Kāpiti roads is about to take place.

Transmission Gully 'road switch' chaos video

A motorist grabs a drink and a snack from the back of his van during the weekend congestion north of Wellington, caused ...

With cars going nowhere fast, motorists have been picnicking on the road and creating their own detours.

Company gears up for milk delivery

Pip and Steve Olds of Eketahuna Country Meats are about to start selling milk out of glass bottles with a plan to ...

A Wairarapa company is getting ready for milk delivery throughout Wellington region.

Blind, bisexual goose honoured

Craig Shepherd , aka Duckman, with Thomas the goose from Waikanae estuary. Shepherd rescues and rehabilitates ducks at ...

A blind, bisexual goose has been remembered with a gravestone plaque, next to where his swan partner lies.

New Kāpiti road to open

An aerial view shows the new road near McKays Crossing.

A section of highway will close to make way for Transmission Gully.

Kāpiti council's investment plan 'unusual'

Kāpiti Coast District Council, the second-most indebted council per capita in the country, would borrow up to $30 ...

A council with a $149 million debt mountain has been cautioned by the auditor-general over plans to use borrowed cash for an investment kitty.

Toxic mould closes library

The council initially said the library would be closed for about two weeks.

Nearly 30,000 books will be decontaminated after Kāpiti library closed.

Walking football strides into Wellington

Walking football could be coming to the Kāpiti Coast.

It's the beautiful game, just played in slow motion.

Hawthorn had been caught before

Gavin Hawthorn at his high court sentencing in 2003 for manslaughter.

Killer driver Gavin Hawthorn escaped court under drink driving infringement scheme.

Children celebrate Joan's 'big day out'

Joan Hodgins celebrated her 90th birthday by treating 34 children to a day of adventure.

A Kāpiti woman has shouted children to a day of fun for her 90th birthday.

Kāpiti trees, nests to come down

Work to remove the large phoenix palms in Waikanae's Mahara Place will begin on Tuesday.

Any nesting birds found in the trees will be relocated, council says.

Kāpiti roads sticky mess, again

Chips have worn off Mazengarb Rd leaving the seal exposed.

Months after a botched resealing job, the same roads are causing trouble for motorists.

Ōtaki Expressway delay possible

An aerial view shows work around the Rahui Rd area.

Expected to open in 2020, the end date for Kāpiti's latest expressway may be pushed out.

Victim regrets fighting back

David Scott leaving the Wellington District Court.

She spoke up against the politician who indecently assaulted her, but it cost her everything.

SPCA under attack from rabbits

Not so cute: the rabbits have damaged the Waikanae centre's grounds.

The charity tasked with keeping animals safe has been targeted by burrowing bunnies.

Kāpiti cycleway plans cut

A planned cycleway for Waikanae is being reviewed.

Waikanae's State Highway project is being reviewed.

Crafter buzzing about royal gift

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, receives the Buzzy Bee in Wellington on Sunday.

Knitted Buzzy Bee given to Prince Harry follows knitted chicken gifted to royal's older brother.

Making Mum's bed a healing job video

Josh Holden has made a natural coffin for his mum Margaret who has cancer.

To prepare for his dying mother's funeral, one man has been making her coffin.

Rāhui placed on Kāpiti stream

The stream runs past Coastlands shopping mall and across Paraparaumu.

Campylobacter has been found in the traditional food-gathering spot.

$330m Ōtaki expressway takes shape video

Beams are lifted onto the Ōtaki river bridge.

It's no mean feat building a bridge in fast-rising water, says project engineer.

Kāpiti eligible for Govt's fund

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has been told the district is eligible for the Provisional Growth FUnd.

The district's council is eying up the $3 billion Provisional Growth Fund.

Speed cuts for Wellington region

Traffic through Waikanae could be reduced to 30kmh.

Eight Porirua roads are set to have their speed limits slashed and 81 Kāpiti roads will be reviewed.

'He loved us very much'

From left, Justin and Courtney Airlie and their son Jaxon. Justin died last week after he was hit by a vehicle.

Ōtaki man Justin Airlie didn't say much but he loved a whole lot before he was struck by a car while out running.

Library's rainbow storytime defended

This Facebook post, which accompanied the image of Olivia St Redfern reading to children, had to be removed following an ...

An event to teach diversity to children was slammed as "unnatural" by critics.

