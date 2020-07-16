Anti-treaty booklets sent to homes promote 'racist and backward-looking' ideas

What led to the signing of the most important document in New Zealand's history?

An iwi leader says a glossy booklet promoting “racist propaganda” being dropped into Lower Hutt letter boxes is dangerous.

Kura Moeahu, chairman of Te Runanganui o Te Atiawa and of the Waiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt, was unsurprised the booklet To All New Zealanders: Are we being Conned by the Treaty Industry? was doing the rounds.

Published by a group calling itself 1Law4All​, it contains material promoting the view that “race-based laws” meant Māori received privileged treatment, resulting in monetary gain at the expense of taxpayers.

Rosa Woods/Stuff A booklet promoting the view that Māori are subject to privileged treatment resulting in monetary gain at the expense of taxpayers has been delivered to letter boxes across Lower Hutt over a number of months.

Moeahu said the racist ideas in the publication had been around for a long time and continued to damage race relations in New Zealand. He had no time for such ideas – the inequity experienced by Māori following colonisation was clear and the Treaty of Waitangi provided a mechanism for tangata whenua to redress economic, social and cultural damages, he said.

Stephanie, who did not want her surname published, was alarmed to have received the booklet at her Alicetown address. It was divisive and unhelpful at a time when constructive conversations were being had around race and colonisation, she said.

“We’ve got an opportunity with the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s good to be nicely called out [about our unconscious biases] – it allows people to ask questions.”

David Unwin/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley says 1Law4All’s ideas are backward looking and a classic example treaty denial politics.

No individual authors of the book are named, however the booklet provides bank details for donations.

An Eastbourne resident who was delivered the same booklet in March said the lack of ownership over the material was insidious and cowardly. The views it promoted were racist, he said.

It is believed the booklet has been distributed in other Lower Hutt suburbs.

1Law4All is a group that claims the Treaty of Waitangi and “treatyism” have skewed the law and political system in favour of Māori. The group launched a now-defunct political party in 2013.

Massey University professor of sociology Paul Spoonley said 1Law4All’s views were “backwards looking”, and the language used was appalling and offensive.

David Unwin/Stuff Hobson’s Pledge leader Don Brash says the group had no part in the booklet’s publication but were happy to promote it as a “constructive contribution to understanding the Treaty of Waitangi”.

The Booklet refers to “part-Maoris” [sic] in reference to the argument that Māori are no longer a distinct people because of mixed ancestry. Spoonley said it was an outmoded racial concept dating back over a century.

“This looks like classic treaty denial politics.

“Ever since we began changing our policies in the 80s there’s been a tradition of opposing any concessions to tangata whenua – they are anti-treaty and anti-Māori rights.”

The rhetoric was inline with those of Hobson’s Pledge – a lobby group that opposes supposed Māori favouritism – and the One New Zealand and New Conservative parties.

Hobson’s Pledge promotes the booklet on its website, however spokesman and former politician Don Brash said the group had no part in producing it.

“We were happy to advertise it on our website as a constructive contribution to understanding the Treaty of Waitangi, and the many myths which now surround it.”

1Law4All was approached for comment.