Wellington Central seat exodus sets up potential thriller

Climate change Minister James Shaw talks about the climate response in light of Auckland's floods.

ANALYSIS: With the decision to leave the Wellington Central seat behind, former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has left the door open for a stellar stoush.

Making things even more interesting is the decision to step aside by Green Party co-leader James Shaw who said, “sometimes you just need to check your ego and make way for a new generation of political leadership”.

He announced on Thursday he was nominating Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul for the seat.

The Greens are going for “all or nothing” – with Paul not intending to go on the party list.

Not to mention National Party deputy Nicola Willis, who will contest Ōhāriu instead of Wellington Central.

The high-profile exodus means Wellington Central will be a fascinating seat to watch this year.

It could be an alluring seat for a Labour candidate, with Robertson pulling in a somewhat comfortable party vote for the past two elections.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff James Shaw and Grant Robertson in 2022 delivering speeches during around the Emissions Reduction Plan.

However, an election that resembles anything like 2011 and 2014, where Labour pulled a lower party vote in Wellington Central than both National and the Green Party (and in 2008 where National had a few hundred votes over Labour), could make a Labour candidate nervous.

Here are some of the potential candidates who may be eyeing up the Labour nomination.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ayesha Verrall being sworn in as Health Minister on Wednesday.

Ayesha Verrall

Possible contender and new Health Minister Ayesha Verrall jumped up to a Cabinet ranking of eight on Wednesday.

Reported by Newsroom in May to have contemplated running in the next door seat of Rongotai, which former councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is widely speculated to be going for, Wellington-based Verrall may cast her eye over to the central seat.

Ben Ross/Stuff Former Labour Party president Claire Szabó from her time as Habitat for Humanity chief executive. (File photo)

Claire Szabó

Former Labour Party president Claire Szabó could be in the mix to take out the seat.

Szabó, who was the Habitat for Humanity chief executive before she was elected as president in 2019, did not seek re-election for the role which ended in November.

She said last June any talk that she would be running as an MP was just speculation and it was too early to make a decision.

Szabó ran unsuccessfully for the seat of North Shore in 2014.

Supplied Labour list MP Camilla Belich was appointed a party whip during Tuesday’s reshuffle.

Camilla Belich

Camilla Belich is a list MP and former employment lawyer. Belich ran in ACT leader David Seymour’s stronghold of Epsom in 2020. Belich was appointed a party whip during Tuesday’s reshuffle.

There was speculation Belich could go for the soon-to-be vacant seat of Mt Albert in Auckland, after former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves the seat in April.

The appointment of Andrew Kirton, former Labour general secretary and Belich’s husband, to be Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ chief of staff could also make the Wellington Central seat a more desirable option.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New MP Ibrahim Omer during his maiden speech in the Debating Chamber.

Ibrahim Omer

List MP Ibrahim Omer’s face is already painted alongside Grant Robertson’s on the Wellington Central electorate office banner, with the two sharing the space in central Wellington.

“Grant and I don’t just share a Willis St office,” he posted on Facebook in December. “He is a friend and a mentor. His support has made a big difference in my life and helped me to be the best I can be.”

Omer also has an office in Onehunga in Auckland.

Omer previously worked as a cleaner at Victoria University while earning a degree there, working his way up through the trade union movement before being elected to Parliament on Labour’s list in 2020.

National

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis is running for the electorate of Ōhāriu.

It’s currently early days for National’s selection process, after deputy leader Nicola Willis moved across to battle for the key Wellington electorate of Ōhāriu at the next general election.

Willis ran for the seat in 2017 and 2020.

Stuff understands National’s candidate is likely to be someone new and from outside Parliament, with their ideal candidate steeped in the community.

ACT

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Brooke van Velden was ACT’s Wellington Central’s candidate in 2020.

No ACT candidates have been confirmed yet, but deputy ACT leader Brooke van Velden ran for Wellington Central in the 2020 election and would be an obvious choice for the party.

ACT’s party vote increased by about 2000 votes in that election (it was only just over 300 in 2017).

However, she also ran for Auckland Central in 2017 before she was deputy, gaining 317 votes for the party.

The party could be tempted to see her run in a seat back in Auckland.