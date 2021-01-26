Wellington city council divided (again) over claims democracy is being obstructed by senior staff

A Wellington City councillor has claimed that the council’s structure and senior staff are obstructing democratic change, opening a fresh split around the council table.

Councillor Tamatha Paul told Stuff that within council “the people in the highest positions with the most power are professionals at maintaining the status quo”.

“We rely on people, again, who are within a system that is created to maintain the status quo and is really creative in the ways in which it’s able to do that,” she said.

“There’s whole teams that are dedicated to understanding how to not create change and are really good at applying a decision that is made democratically around the table insofar as it doesn’t upset too many people and it doesn't make too much of a change or too much noise.”

A spokesperson for Wellington City Council referred questions regarding Paul’s comments about council staff to the Office of the Mayor.

Mayor Andy Foster said the comments were “totally erroneous and disrespectful” to council staff. Councillor Nicola Young called the comments “nonsense”.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington city councillor Teri O'Neill has backed some Paul’s concerns about council staff.

Foster said the concerns expressed had not been raised with him or senior council staff directly.

“My door and that of the chief executive is open to both councillors [Paul and others] to have a korero about these unfounded allegations.”

However, other councillors backed Paul’s concerns, including Teri O’Neill, Fleur Fitzsimons and Rebecca Matthews.

Fitzsimons said she felt some council staff did not recognise that their legitimacy stems from the election of councillors.

“There is a problem with democracy at the council.”

The split is the latest in a series of internal disputes that has plagued council over the past year, including allegations exchanged of bullying, defamation, and disfunction.

In April, Paul accused a fellow councillor, Diana Calvert, of bullying her, with Calvert responding with a formal complaint against Paul. That same month, a facilitator was appointed to help resolve disputes between councillors, as the city’s council faced calls from neighbouring mayors to “pull finger” following public spats.

However, in November, discord flared up again, with councillors Jenny Condie lodging a complaint with council about Foster relating to an undisclosed “serious matter” concerning the controversial Shelly Bay development.

Later that same month, Foster was under pressure around the council table for helping erect a tent for protestors occupying council-owned land at Shelly Bay.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mayor of Wellington, Andy Foster, says concerns about Wellington staff are “totally erroneous and disrespectful”.

Paul told Stuff that in the past two years council staff had allowed a “vocal minority” to derail access to central Government subsidies of pop-up cycleways and the widening and beautification of pavements, despite support for the idea around the council table.

O’Neill, who was elected with Paul in 2019 and has worked alongside her repeatedly since, said issues close to them both like homelessness, city safety and climate justice had got little play at council.

“Things don’t look awfully hopeful,” says O’Neill. “But that’s where we need that shared vision. We’ve got to keep making trouble.”