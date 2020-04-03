Porirua, Kāpiti Coast councils launch phone line to help people in need find essentials

Helplines for Porirua and Kāpiti people needing essentials like food and medication during lockdown have launched.

From March 3 Porirua people needing urgent support can call the Covid-19 Helpline on 0800 141 967 and be directed through to Porirua City Council's contact centre staff for help. Kāpiti residents can call 0800 486 486.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said the service aimed to help people who were on their own, were unwell or didn't have family or friends nearby to help.

"Please let us know. Council staff are working alongside community organisations so our people most in need have access to food, clothing, and other items to keep you healthy, safe and warm."

Baker said contact centre staff were "local people helping other local people".

"Our contact centre staff know our city well and are best placed to help – we're all in this together."

The new number was only for community members who did not have a support network "and it's important it's used with care".

"We're in such a fast changing situation we want to support you as best we can. If you are getting stuck and don't have anybody to help or can't get help online, give us a call, we are here to help."

Kāpiti Coast mayor K Gurunathan said the council's welfare support team was well connected with community support groups in Kāpiti.

"We're asking those that can lean on their family, friends and neighbours to get them essential supplies do so to ensure our resources can be directed to those that need our support the most."

The helplines would be staffed between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week.