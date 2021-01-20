Dramatic Tītahi Bay rip rescue: 'I couldn't watch them die in front of my eyes'

Titahi Bay man Mark McAdams saved two kids caught in a rip in Titahi Bay, he believes he was only moments away from dying himself.

Two children, and their heroic rescuer, were moments away from drowning, after being dragged out to sea in a notorious rip at Porirua's Tītahi Bay.

After recognising the children were being “sucked out”, unable to repel the rip’s overwhelming strength, Mark McAdams didn't hesitate to "strip down" to his underwear and brave the treacherous waters to save the siblings, thought to be aged around 7 and 9, on Monday afternoon.

“My mission was to save the kids, but once I got a hold of them, I knew I was in trouble as well. If two surfers weren’t close by to call over, we were gone. All three of us were gone,” McAdams said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mark McAdams from Tītahi Bay saved two children caught in a rip outside his boat shed near the beach. He says it is a notorious rip that needs more signage, attention and caution.

After coming perilously close to a triple-drowning, combined with previous mass rescues and a drowning in 2012, McAdams and other boat shed owners want a floatation ring and rope available for future rescues, particularly when the beach wasn’t under lifeguard watch – as was the case on Monday.

READ MORE:

* As summer gets under way, Tītahi Bay swimmers hope sewage pipes can cope

* Surf lifesaving clubs in good stead coming into busy summer months

* Surf life saving clubs face uncertain future on New Zealand's eroding coastlines

* Titahi Bay lifeguards helping out at Foxton Beach this summer

* Titahi Bay surf lifeguards plan for long, hot summer

* Three pulled from Titahi Bay rip in near drowning



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tītahi Bay boat shed owners, including rescuer Mark McAdams, are talking about getting a flotation ring and rope to assist with future rescues at the north end of the beach.

In poor conditions, Tītahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club president John Wesley-Smith said the rip could “run like a river”.

“These kids were just really lucky that there were some observant members on hand who did a fantastic job pulling them out,” Wesley-Smith said.

Fighting 2-metre waves and heavy whitewash, McAdams feared his life could end in the waters he had grown up in.

“I managed to hold [the children] up for just enough time. Another two minutes, I would’ve been going with them. That’s how close it was ... I probably would’ve rather gone with them, then just watch them die. It would’ve been hard to life with myself.

Ross Giblin/stuff Tītahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club chairman John Wesley-Smith says the rip at the north end of the beach can “run like a river”.

“You could tell the kids were scared. I think they knew their lives were close [to ending],” McAdams said.

McAdams was talking to his friend Daniel Tunley when the incident unfolded. A third child managed to break free from the rip’s grasp.

“The boy got into trouble first – he was the younger one – and his sister followed him. It was just all bad.

“I was actually terrified, especially when the little boy went under, he actually jumped on his sister’s back, which put her under and that was about the time Mark got to them. They were crying, screaming, absolutely freaking out.

“My kids, they grew up down that beach and it still scares me now, looking at what can happen,” Tunley said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Parents were being urged to have their children swim in front of the surf lifesaving club and within the flags. (File photo)

Having swallowed a large volume of seawater during the 20-minute “battle”, McAdams summoned two nearby surfers who pulled the children onto their boards. Exhausted and unable to swim to safety under his own steam, McAdams grabbed a hold of one of the surfer’s leashes.

Dry-wretching and coughing up seawater, McAdams high-fived the two surfers who came to his aide.

The children’s mother was some distance away during the incident, and was later seen crying as she searched for them, Tunley said.

The rip was a well-known danger spot. It was the site of previous mass rescues, including one before Christmas, and in 2012, 25-year-old Porirua man Albert Alapati drowned after being swept out to sea.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tītahi Bay RSA President Simon Strombom says the two children at the centre of the rescue are “very lucky”.

Tītahi Bay RSA president and former surf lifesaver Simon Strombom said the rip runs in northerly swells in high, outgoing tides.

“In those conditions, it’s absolutely deadly, because what happens is people come down to the beach, they see a calm spot at the north end, put their children in, and if they’re sitting in their car or playing with their phone, the kids can be there one minute ... and out of their depth within seconds,” Strombom said.

Volunteers from his club were responsible for weekend patrols, while Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLNZ) patrolled on weekdays for five weeks over summer. However, no lifeguards were present on Monday.

Conditions on Monday were “challenging and messy”, Wesley-Smith said.

“We have a permanent rip at the north end of our beach that’s always running. When we get big surf like we had [on Monday], it can run really fast.

“If you’re putting your kids in the water at our beach, you should be doing it in the middle of the bay, in front of the surf club and if there’s a patrol on and flags out, you should be swimming between the flags,” Wesley-Smith said.