Porirua families won't be able to cremate loved ones locally for six months

Grieving Porirua families will need to have their loved ones cremated in other parts of Wellington, with Whenua Tapu crematorium and chapel set to close for around six months of repairs and upgrades.

Construction work to bring the almost 40-year-old chapel up to modern strengthening standards is needed, and its roof and ageing cremator needs to be replaced.

Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors Porirua manager Jenna Hyndman said Whenua Tapu was in dire need of an upgrade.

Monique Ford/Stuff Porirua’s Whenua Tapu Crematorium and Chapel will be closed for about six months to allow repairs and upgrades to be carried out.

“Over the years, the deterioration of that facility has become quite an embarrassment actually ... [the closure] is going to be difficult for families that have had their hearts set on using that facility, because it is beautiful,” Hyndman said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Porirua City Council crematorium manager Daniel Chrisp with the old cremator set to be replaced in the coming months. (File photo)

Those wanting to cremate loved ones will have to travel to Paraparaumu, Karori or Akatārawa Cemetery in Upper Hutt while the work is carried out, set to begin in the next few weeks.

Memorial plaques outside the chapel will be put into storage and the remembrance book moved to Porirua Library while the refurbishment takes place.

“The cremator is old, basically. Efficiency is always an issue with anything that is old. But it is a very expensive and positive piece of equipment for us to have in the community.

Monique Ford/Stuff The chapel at Whenua Tapu will get a new roof as part of renovations at the Porirua facility expected to take about six months.

“It’s just going to be a matter, from funeral directors’ points of view, of having clear discussions with families about other options, and managing time frames so that when people are grieving, things run just as smoothly as they would if we were just going 15 minutes up the road,” Hyndman said.

Speaking to Stuff in 2019, Porirua City Council’s cemeteries’ manager Daniel Chrisp said there were many challenges associated with the old cremator.

“It’s very manual. It’s very labour-intensive to do the process, so we have to check that the temperature’s right at about 800 degrees Celsius before we put the casket in, we have to turn everything off, put the casket in really quickly, come back, check all the valves, and we have to basically watch it for about half an hour to make sure nothing goes wrong, [that] no smoke is discharged.

“New cremators are a lot easier. They’re all computer-operated, and so basically it will be just push a button, and I think there’s even an app on your phone,” Chrisp said.

The new cremator will be able to handle more work – facilitating as many as 1000 cremations a year, compared to the around 400 a year using the existing equipment – helping to cover a growing and ageing population.

Council chief operating officer Andrew Dalziel said the old cremator posed health and safety risks.

Monique Ford/Stuff Purple carpet in the Whenua Tapu chapel will be replaced as part of a major upgrade.

“We had to replace it. It was a matter of how to get it into the facility, and the only way to do it was to come through the roof.

“The chapel is old and dated, so we wanted to modernise it ... the carpet is purple, the curtains are old, the toilets will be modernised, there’ll be painting throughout. Up at the back, the offices have to be brought up to standard, so [it’s] quite a bit of work.

Audrey Malone/Stuff Porirua City Council chief operating officer Andrew Dalziel, left, pictured with former Ashburton Mayor Angus Mckay, says refurbishment work at Whenua Tapu is “well overdue”. (File photo)

“It’s a really nice facility up there, the grounds are kept lovely, so it’s work that’s well and truly overdue,” Dalziel said.

Local councillors agreed to spend $2.1 million on the upgrade in late 2019, which will see it more than double its profits.

The council estimated its potential profit from carrying out cremations was $500,000 once the new cremator was running, up from around $180,000 it made that year.

At the time, Mayor Anita Baker admitted it sounded “terrible”, but the more bodies they could process, the quicker the council could recoup the investment made in the new cremator.