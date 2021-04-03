Porirua wastewater plant's second UV system failure in as many months

There have been two ultra-violet system outages at the Veolia-run Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant in as many months, sending thousands of cubic metres of “undisinfected wastewater” into Tītahi Bay and sparking two Wellington Water investigations.

Last week, on March 22, wastewater at the final stage of treatment was again discharged into the coastal marine area around Rukutane Point for 18 hours.

The revelation came after Wellington Water released the findings into its investigation into an earlier outage involving the same ultra-violet (UV) treatment system on January 20, resulting in an estimated 6737 cubic metres of undisinfected wastewater being discharged.

While a power surge was responsible for knocking the system offline for 11 hours in January, Veolia was criticised for failing to notify Wellington Water about the incident for 36 hours, which in turn, only notified “a few select groups” of the pollution.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Two investigations have been sparked after the UV treatment system went offline at Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant, once in January and again in March.

The sluggish response upset many, including the Tītahi Bay Surf Life Saving Club, which unwittingly held children's high-wave training near the discharge point on January 21.

At the time, Wellington Water said the delay in responding to the discharge from Veolia was “not satisfactory” and would be followed up to “avoid a repeat”.

Details of the two incidents come as Tītahi Bay residents prepare for the possibility of bills reaching tens of thousands of dollars, as Wellington Water inspects properties for broken pipes and cross connections as part of its “Knowing Your Pipes” programme – the subject of a public meeting earlier this week.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Beachgoers at Tītahi Bay, Porirua, near the location of the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant. (File photo)

As a result of January’s incident, the plant’s UV system was alarmed to notify operators of system or power failures, Veolia employees were retrained on communication protocols, and escalation measures were “enhanced”, a Wellington Water report read.

Once the discharge occurred, the process intended to notify key people and for monitoring to get under way wasn’t followed, meaning stakeholders weren’t alerted to the incident and shoreline monitoring was not carried out.

Veolia’s own incident report cited the main cause of the delay in communicating the UV system shutdown was “miscommunication” involving numerous staff members.

Ross Giblin Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant, which processes waste from Porirua and the northern suburbs of Wellington, is undergoing upgrades to increase its capacity by 2023.

Despite measures to prevent another UV treatment system outage from occurring again, a second similar incident happened on Monday, March 22.

In a statement last week, Veolia apologised to Ngāti Toa Rangatira, the community, the council and all affected by the outage.

“We have launched a full investigation into the incident, and will work closely with Wellington Water and local authorities to ensure the community is kept informed of any updates as they occur,” Veolia country director Alex Lagny said.

On Wednesday, Wellington Water chief advisor Ian McSherry said the agency was taking the latest failure “extremely seriously” and the investigation launched after that failure was still under way.

“The results of the investigation will be considered by Wellington Water and any actions taken,” McSherry said.

“They will also be provided to Greater Wellington Regional Council as part of our compliance with the resource consent for the plant.

“We will release the report publicly once it is complete and has been considered.”

Water samples taken from Tītahi Bay last week were “all clear”, he added.

When approached, Porirua City Council chief operating officer Andrew Dalziel said the agency was “awaiting the outcome into Wellington Water’s investigation of the most recent UV outage” before commenting further.

The Porirua wastewater system is made up of a large network of pipes and pumping stations that feed into the treatment plant which services Porirua and northern Wellington suburbs. The plant, which can treat a peak of up to 1000 litres of wastewater per second, is currently being upgraded to increase its capacity by 2023, enabling it to treat 1550 litres per second.

Increasing the plant’s capacity is seen as the “first step” in stopping overflows of partially-treated wastewater from the plant to the sea during heavy rain, McSherry said.