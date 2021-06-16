All Black Perenara, chocolate maker Whittaker among four new inductees into Porirua Hall of Fame

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara showed his aroha for Ihumātao in true form on the field and in person. First published August 2019.

All Black TJ Perenara and the founder of Whittaker's chocolate, James Henry Whittaker, are among four new inductees into the Porirua Hall of Fame.

Chosen for making a lasting impact on the city, Perenara and Whittaker will be joined by Tītahi Bay Little Theatre founder Ellinore Ginn and Neil Ieremia, founder and artistic director of renowned male dance company Black Grace.

Hall of Fame nominees should have lived in Porirua for at least five years and have achieved “international excellence or recognition on the international stage in their chosen field” to be considered for the wall on the ground floor at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua City Council said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images TJ Perenara performs the haka prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 group B game between the All Blacks and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, in 2019.

A person must also be formally nominated.

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images TJ Perenara in his NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes strip on March 14, 2021, in Osaka, Japan.

Perenara, 29, recently returned to Wellington after completing a sabbatical with NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan’s Top League competition.

Having notched up 69 tests for the All Blacks, Perenara recently recommitted to New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes Super Rugby franchise until the end of 2023.

The Mana College alumni is the most capped Hurricane of all time, accumulating 140 caps since his debut in 2012, and is often vocal about his Porirua roots.

Perenara has been outspoken about the need for inclusiveness and diversity in rugby. His picture will be unveiled at November’s Porirua Sports Awards ceremony. The three other inductees will have their pictures unveiled in due course.

Supplied James Henry Whittaker is one of four new inductees to the Porirua Hall of Fame.

JH Whittaker moved from England to New Zealand in 1890 to set up the Whittaker’s company in Christchurch in 1896, before relocating to Wellington in 1911.

He died in 1947 – well before Whittaker’s set up its operation in Elsdon, Porirua, in 1969. His two grandsons, Andrew and Brian, took charge of operations in 1978 and still live in Porirua.

Mark Tantrum Photography From left, Whittaker's chief executive James Ardern, JH Whittaker's great-grandchildren Holly and Matt Whittaker receive a certificate from Porirua mayor Anita Baker inviting JH Whittaker to the Porirua Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

JH Whittaker’s family was “honoured” by their relative’s induction into the Hall of Fame – news publicly announced at Wednesday’s Porirua Business Growth Forum.

“We still make all of our world-class chocolate from beans-to-bar locally at our one site in Porirua, and recently undertook a significant expansion of our factory, which reflects our ongoing long-term commitment to the city,” said JH Whittaker’s great-grandchildren and co-chief operating officers Holly and Matt Whittaker.

BlackGraceDanceCo/ YouTube New Porirua Hall of Fame inductee Neil Ieremia was a driving force behind Black Grace's As Night Falls in 2017.

While JH Whittaker never lived in Porirua, his achievements were still considered a “source of pride” for the city and, therefore, was deemed eligible for induction.

Born in Cannons Creek, Ieremia is the award-winning founder and artistic director of Black Grace, a world renowned male dance company which has completed tours of Australia, the United States and Europe.

supplied Black Grace founder and artistic director Neil Ieremia was born in Cannons Creek and will always consider Porirua home. (File photo)

Despite residing in Auckland, Ieremia said his family still lived in Porirua and the city would always be home.

Appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for services to dance, Ieremia was “pretty stoked” with his latest honour.

“It is always good to get wins on your home paddock,” Ieremia said.

Canadian-born Ginn founded Tītahi Bay Little Theatre – which later became Porirua Little Theatre – in 1950.

Ginn dedicated her life to theatre, charity work and painting, and her daughter, Margot Stuart, said it was a proud moment to accept the posthumous nomination following Ginn’s death in 1995.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The daughter of Ellinore Ginn, who founded Tītahi Bay Little Theatre which later became Porirua Little Theatre, is ‘‘flabbergasted’’ her late mother has been honoured by Porirua.

“If I could choose winning Lotto or having my mother in the Hall of Fame, I would take the latter. I am just so flabbergasted and happy to see it happen,” Stuart said.

Other Porirua Hall of Famers include former US Open golf champion Michael Campbell, famed author Patricia Grace, late All Black Jerry Collins, diplomat Russell Marshall and softball legend Don Tricker.