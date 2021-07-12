Final curtain call looms for 'structurally unsafe' theatre in Porirua

Old props, theatre programmes and a coffin are revealed in the derelict US Marines Hall, Titahi Bay. The hall is due for demolition by the end of the year.

There are no door sales at Porirua Little Theatre's former home.

No last-minute running of lines, no frantic sewing actors into their costumes. No flustered stage manager hurriedly herding performers into position.

The stage lights at the 78-year-old US Marines Hall in Tītahi Bay have been permanently out since being declared structurally unsafe almost a decade ago.

Now, its only fulltime occupants are spiders, surrounded by rotting beams and mould in a building interior that wouldn’t look out of place as an amusement park’s haunted house.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A well-used coffin prop is allowed on the stage, but safety concerns mean no-one is able to inspect it.

The stench inside is enough to turn the most cast iron of stomachs, with the obligatory face mask offering no protection from the confronting aroma.

With electricity switched off long ago, power cords hanging from the ceiling dangle without purpose. The only glow in the darkness comes from frequent torchlight scanning and cracks in the walls..

Walking here is hazardous. Rusty nails, theatrical props, wooden planks and a children’s hobby horse are among the items scattered about, as well as a 2009 White Pages and an assorted collection of retro telephones.

A sign which used to point to brochures for new members now directs them to a rusted metal zimmer frame.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The last theatre production at US Marines Hall in Tītahi Bay took place in 2012 with the performance schedule still displayed on the side of the soon-to-be demolished building.

After decades of actors treading the boards, curiously, it’s the stage that’s now out of bounds. Instead, the coffin prop sits as lifeless as its pretend occupants.

“Being an old theatre, it’s probably got lots of stories. I personally haven’t seen any ghosts or paranormal activity,” Porirua City Council parks and city services operations manager Mark Hammond quipped.

“The building is in a bit of a state. It hasn’t been used for quite a number of years.”

After years of consultation, legal manoeuvres, failed fundraising attempts and an avalanche of public conjecture, the council finally succeeded in getting approval to demolish the theatre which has been a focal point in the bay since 1943.

Porirua City Council/Supplied An aerial view of US Marines Hall which is set to be bowled and replaced with a commemorative landscape park.

“ We are in an earthquake-prone building, and as you’ll see, it has just been left. The council put a safety fence around [it] to make sure people can’t get in and out of the building, but if I was to paint a picture, it is a bit of a derelict building,” Hammond said.

Initially, the hall was built as a barracks for the 1500 US Marines stationed in Tītahi Bay during World War II, but was used for this purpose for less than a year.

It became a local government asset in 1954, and went on to become Porirua Little Theatre’s home in 1976 before being closed in 2012.

Before the demolition plan was inked, Historic Places Aotearoa voiced its opposition to it, saying the association with the US Marines was the building’s “most significant quality”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A box complete with a pair of tap shoes were among the items left inside Porirua Little Theatre’s former home.

“It directly illustrates New Zealand’s role in the Pacific war and our modern association with the United States which began at that time.

“Unfortunately, the recent history of the building is a sorry story, and the blame has to be laid mainly with the Porirua City Council. Maintenance has been neglected and what work has been done has actually added to problems instead of fixing them,” the organisation said.

As a date for demolition looms – likely to be by year’s end – a heritage consultant will be brought in to assess any features that could be preserved, which could include the ceiling trusses.

Ross Giblin/Stuff An old performance programme was found near the entrance to US Marines Hall.

Timber and window frames may also be repurposed.

“That’s something we’re really keen to take a look at in terms of those structures, just due to the heritage nature and making sure that we do document them correctly and, I suppose, from a heritage excitement value, that we do acknowledge that,” Hammond said.

Porirua City Council/Supplied Porirua City Council is asking for the public's input into what the commemorative park, set to replace the soon-to-be demolished US Marines Hall in TÄ«tahi Bay should include.

Once the wrecking ball has swung, the council will then begin work on a commemorative landscape park to take the hall’s place.

Construction was due to take place in the new year, but in the meantime the council was seeking public feedback on what elements the new park should include.

Among the proposed components was a tree grove, bench seats that will be lit from within and an outdoor theatre space at the shopping area end of the space. New public toilets would also be installed.

“We want to hear from the community. We want to make sure we’ve got it right, so that when this building is demolished, the community has something they can feel proud of,” Hammond said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A framed photo hangs amongst the theatrical detritus left behind in the US Marines Hall.