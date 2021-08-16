Community hub in Porirua launches new benefit advocate training programme

As well as providing support to beneficiaries navigating the social welfare system, Oasis Cafe and Community Hub in Waitangirua has launched an advocacy training programme in conjunction with Poverty Free Aotearoa.

A new service to train advocates who will help people understand what benefits they're entitled to has been launched in the Porirua suburb of Waitangirua.

Nearly half of its residents command annual income of less than $30,000 and more than half live in damp, mouldy homes. Just a quarter own their property, according to Poverty Free Aotearoa's Pat Hanley​.

Making ends meet is a daily struggle for many and it took just one major life event to see them wobble off their financial tightrope, Hanley said.

Yet navigating the complex social welfare system can be both challenging and, at times, intimidating, with many in need of support about what benefits they're entitled to.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff From left, Gail Ashton and Craig Gillett help out at the launch of the advocacy training programme at Oasis Cafe and Community Hub in Waitangirua on Monday.

Hanley has teamed up with Oasis Cafe and Community Hub to launch the Benefit Rights Advocacy Programme to train advocates.

That will help whānau “avoid unnecessary hardship and live with a greater degree of dignity,” said Oasis manager Josephine Olsen at a event to launch the new service last week.

“It seems to be a lack of trust from Work and Income of the client to believe what they’re saying, or it’s easy for them to just say no. But when they get someone who is saying ‘hey, I’m watching this, and I'm looking after this person’, it helps.

“There’s not that many ratbags. You know which ones are out to do the system, but we haven’t met one like that. Not one. And it tells you that they wouldn’t come for an advocate if they weren’t sincere,” Olsen said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Pat Hanley of Poverty Free Aotearoa says much of the advocacy training in the programme focuses on the Social Security Act.

Much of the training focused on the Social Security Act, which Hanley said didn’t refer to the Treaty of Waitangi which had repercussions for Māori seeking assistance.

“This is not some politically correct issue. This is the fact that ‘how we do we define family in a European context or in whānau for Māori. That failure means we can have difficulty in advocacy just getting a food grant.

“This is a real issue because it is common in the Pacific and Māori communities for extended family to take responsibility, but [because] they don’t meet the criteria, they don’t qualify, and therefore, they are missing out on $200 a week because of the failure to recognise the treaty within the framework,” Hanley said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Poverty Free New Zealand plans to distribute 1000 of these booklets to homes in Waitangirua.

“How can that be? It’s absurd, and it’s tragic, because it affects people every single day,” he said.

As well as developing a team of advocates to be based at the Waitangirua hub, the training will also be available to other community organisations.

Green Party MP Jan Logie​, who attended last week’s launch, said advocacy services like these were necessary as it was “so clear the Work and Income New Zealand system [was] a battleground”.

"It's so fantastic community organisations and advocacy groups are providing this help.

"The next step would be to advocate for law changes and making sure we are putting people at the heart of legislation," Logie said.