Harbourview Care Home in Porirua will close next year

Harbourview Care Centre resident Myra Leggett will have to find alternative accommodation after the facility owner confirmed it would close next year.

Harbourview Care Home in Porirua will close down in 2022, affecting 54 residents.

The closure comes after the rest home's owner Bupa Villages & Aged Care commissioned an independent report which revealed extensive weathertightness issues in the building.

Bupa managing director Carolyn Cooper said the company initially considered fixing the home while it was still occupied.

However, the advice provided by project managers was that the whole home would need to be vacated for a significant amount of time to safely carry out the works.

“Our review indicated that to achieve the required repairs and bring the home up to the standard Bupa wants for current and future residents we would need to demolish and rebuild the home. The refurbishment of the building will be so significant that it will not be dissimilar to building new,” Cooper said.

“The decision to close the care home has not been made lightly. Our team at Harbourview has delivered excellent care to our residents over many years and we know that Harbourview is a beloved home for our residents. We’re deeply sorry for the impact this news has had on them and their family and whānau.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bupa is closing their Harbourview Care Centre at Porirua.

“Our number one priority is to now work with our people, residents and their whānau to achieve a smooth transition to a new care home and for our people into new roles. Harbourview will not close before 6 March 2022, and not until the last resident is settled in their new home.”

The company said it would work with residents to find alternative care homes. Bupa also owns Bupa Crofton Downs and Bupa Whitby.

Myra Leggett​ is a 97-year-old resident of the care home.

Her son Ross said moving was bound to be stressful for his elderly mother.

He said he was sceptical that the building is in such poor condition that it needs to be demolished and believes the decision is more about increasing profits.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Harbourview Care Centre resident Myra Leggett, with son Ross.

Bupa’s website listed the care home as providing 58 beds for rest-home, hospital and dementia care within one building.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said earlier this week the closure of the care home would be a “huge blow” for Porirua. She said up to 60 jobs would be lost and Porirua residents would have to travel further to see their relatives.

Cooper said Bupa was aiming to retain as many staff as possible in alternative roles and was offering a free and confidential counselling service for staff, residents, and families.