Porirua council threatens to confiscate bins from shoddy recyclers

Porirua has seen an increase in non-recyclable or contaminated items being put in recycling bins.

Porirua City Council is threatening to confiscate recycling bins from people who repeatedly put rubbish in them, as part of a crackdown on recycling contamination.

The council has launched a team of “recycling ambassadors” who will go around checking the contents of recycling bins before they are collected.

The number of contaminated items in the recycling has been rising in several areas throughout the city, costing between $6000 and $8000 a month to remove.

A month-long audit starts next week and will gather information and data to help identify Porirua’s worst-performing streets.

The council will introduce a three-strikes process after the audit. This means that if a non-recyclable or contaminated item is found in a bin, the household will get a sticker – and if a household receives three stickers, they could lose their bin.

It’s a tactic that has been tried by a number of other New Zealand cities in recent years, including Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin, all of which reported positive results and fewer loads ending up in landfill.

Christchurch City Council launched an aggressive crackdown last year which resulted in 664 bins being confiscated across Christchurch in a nine-month period.

More than 1960 truckloads of recycling have ended up in Christchurch landfills in a 12-month period between May 2020-2021, costing the council and ratepayers about $1.9m.

David Down, Porirua’s manager of water and waste, said the council facilities required clean recyclable material.

"Material is hand-sorted before it goes through the machines and we’re regularly seeing hazardous items such as dirty nappies, sanitary items, broken glass and rotting meat,” he said.

"This is something we all need to do better - sending recycling to the landfill costs the city and the environment, and has health and safety implications for staff collecting the bins and at the sorting facility.”

He urged people to clean and rinse glass, plastics and cans, and to not put in lids or soft plastics.

More detailed information on the three strikes process will be delivered to households following the audit.