Covid-19: New RAT collection site opens in eastern Porirua as Cannon's Creek stops offering pick-ups

Porirua residents can now collect rapid antigen tests (RATs) at Waitangirua Mall, after the nearby popular Cannon’s Creek site in Bedford St closed as a public collection point.

The large Cannon’s Creek site, run by iwi health organisation Ora Toa along with the Capital & Coast District Health Board, closed last Friday for a large funeral nearby, then reopened the following day but later disappeared from the list of public collection sites online.

The loss meant, until the Waitangirua mall site opened, Porirua briefly had no large-scale sites where members of the public or critical workers could collect RATs for pick-up.

Ora Toa spokeswoman Gabrielle Para says the Bedford St site, also the Cannon’s Creek Medical Centre, is still a testing site for people who are symptomatic or household contacts, but will not serve as a collection point, so critical workers or members of the public will not be able to collect RATs ordered online.

No one was able to provide a clear reason why that decision was made, but Stuff understands abuse staff were receiving from members of the public at the Cannon’s Creek site was a major reason, alongside traffic management and infection control.

Supplied Lines at the Cannon's Creek testing station in February, where some waited hours for a PCR test. The site is still doing testing, but is no longer a community collection site for rapid antigen tests.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards last week called out an “unacceptable level of abusive behaviour” staff were receiving at collection points and called on people to be patient.

Tu Ora – the primary health organisation that covers the Wellington region, said some collection sites had to change as case numbers climbed.

“General practice sites need to remain just that,” Tu Ora spokeswoman Susan Fullerton-Smith said. “While some local general practices may have previously been used to support community testing sites, we had very low case numbers in the community.

“We are in a very different space now, with general practice needing to support care for Omicron cases on top of regular routine care.”

Team Medical in Paraparaumu also stopped being a collection point for RATs last week.

The decision to be a public collection site rested with individual providers, Capital & Coast DHB spokeswoman Ellie van Baaren​ said.

The Waitangirua site would be open from 10am till 4pm Monday to Friday at 3 Niagara St, behind the mall.

Sky Stadium was open until 4pm most days and had plenty of capacity for those who could get there, van Baaren said.