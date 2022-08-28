Land ownership issues drive up costs, delay parts of Porirua path project

A shared pathway and coastal resilience project in Porirua will now be split because of land ownership issues. (File photo)

A $16.4 million project to build a shared pathway alongside Tītahi Bay Rd and strengthen the coast in Porirua will be staged and get more expensive due to issues over land ownership.

The project involves two components – building a 1.4km cycling and walking path along Tītahi Bay Road between Wi Neera Drive and Onepoto and work to boost coastal resilience at the area.

The Porirua City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to split the project into two part. It will hold off the shared pathway, but pushed ahead to submit the resource consent for coastal resilience works.

Council officers said a cultural impact assessment, prepared as part of a resource consent application, discovered a block of land Tītahi Bay Rd near Whanaga Cres was owned by Māori, instead of the council.

Supplied A section of Tītahi Bay Rd (blue boundary) involved in the Wi Neera Drive to Onepoto shared pathway is owned by Māori instead of the city council.

The council was first aware of the issue 15 years ago, , a staff report to councillors said. Without clearing the questions over land ownership the project could not proceed as resource consent was likely to be denied.

The report recommended pushing ahead with the coastal resilience works because it related to the health of Porirua Harbour, while erosion control along Tītahi Bay Rd was needed.

Council infrastructure general manager Andrew Dalziel said the piece of land only affected the project’s shared pathway component, and it needed to be resolved at the Māori Land Court, but it was unclear how long or how much further costs were needed to resolve the issue.

VIRGINIA FALLON/Stuff The project also hopes to reinforce the harbourside of Titahi Bay road which is “crumbling”. (File photo)

“Perhaps we’re talking $60,000 to go through that process and then there’s the issue of valuation and compensation for that piece of land,” Dalziel said. “It could take a year or more, depending on resourcing at the Māori Land Court.”

Mayor Anita Baker said it was a priority to undergo coastal resilience works because parts of Tītahi Bay Road were “crumbling”, but it was “disappointing” to see the project’s costs going up.

Three other sections on Tītahi Bay Rd have also been identified as Māori land and those ownership issues will be resolved at the same time.

The coastal resilience works are estimated to cost $12m, while the shared pathway has a price tag of $4.4m.