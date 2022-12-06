Controversial ex-mayor finally gets portrait after avoiding council for years

Former Porirua mayor Mike Tana's portrait, right, has been unveiled in the council offices after years of delays while he avoided contact. (Composite image)

Former Porirua mayor Mike Tana​’s portrait has finally been unveiled after he evaded the council’s attempts to get it painted for three years.

Tana (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi), who led the city between 2016 and 2019, lifted the curtain on the painting by local artist Victor Te Paa​ (Ngāpuhi) at the council chambers on Friday.

It depicts him wearing a blue suit and his mayoral chains, with the plaque beneath highlighting his iwi affiliations.

The last weeks of Tana’s single term were clouded with controversy over suspected inappropriate use of his petrol card. A later investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Supplied Former Porirua mayor Mike Tana unveiled his mayoral portrait at the council chambers last week.

An external review cost the council $20,987 and $54,806 in legal bills. Tana later claimed the incident contributed to his election defeat to Anita Baker.

Attempts by the council to make arrangements for the portrait were met by Tana with near silence since leaving office, but it eventually got under way earlier this year.

Supplied Tana's mayoral portrait at the council chambers, next to his predecessor Nick Leggett.

There was “nothing secret or malicious” in the time it had taken, he said.

“I just think it was a relationship that has been broken and hadn’t in good faith been put back together.”

Despite a “long and protracted” process, he was “very happy” with the end product.

Stuff Re-elected Porirua mayor Anita Baker speaks to Stuff senior reporter Katarina Williams about her plans for her first 100 days in office. (Video first published in October 2022)

Tana didn’t sit for the portrait – it was done from a photo – but he met with Te Paa to talk about what he wanted the portrait to look like and the artist had the final say.

“I really wanted the portrait to portray me being the first Māori mayor of Porirua and I think Victor’s done a great job,” he said.

“I think that does represent the Mike Tana that was mayor for three years.”