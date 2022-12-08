Ngāti Toa shuts medical centre in Porirua East

Ngāti Toa’s Mungavin Medical Centre will be closed as an operating medical practice on Friday to be converted into a community health facility.

The clinic, which is located at Mungavin Ave, has 2500 registered patients. It is operated by Ora Toa, the iwi’s health services arm.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Pou Ratonga, the chief operations officer, Jennie Smeaton​ said the clinic made every effort to continue to operate since its last senior GP, Dr Ana Goonewardene​, retired in 2021, and it would be used to support Ora Toa’s other medical services for diabetes, asthma management and screening.

“,We are looking to convert it into a multi-disciplinary satellite unit, where all our health services are able to utilise the rooms and resources to serve their patients,” she said.

“We see the Mungavin Medical Centre as an ideal and additional location to offer these types of services.”

Smeaton also said Mungavin Medical Centre’s registered patients would be transferred to the iwi’s other medical practices in Waitangirua and Cannons Creek, while the nine staff working at Mungavin would be moved to Cannons Creek.

Ora Toa said on a Facebook on Monday they would be contacting all the registered patients.