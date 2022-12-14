Porirua mayor spent less than first election bid but was re-elected by a landslide

Porirua mayor Anita Baker got re-elected after spending only a fraction of her first mayoral bid.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker was re-elected after spending only a quarter of her first mayoral bid, while a sitting councillor had a successful campaign without spending a dollar.

Forms published by Porirua City Council on Tuesday showed Baker​ spent a total of $4607 on her re-election campaign – compared with the $18,177 her first mayoral campaign cost in 2019. Runners-up Tapu Elia​’s expenses came to $2400, and fourth-placed Ura Wilson-Pokoati​ spent $4360 on her mayoral bid.

None of the three declared donations over $1500. Nicole Foss, who came third in the mayoral race, did not file a return before the deadline on December 9.

Baker’s campaign spending was far less than that of her regional counterparts – Wellington mayor Tory Whanau’s campaign bills came close to the spending limit at $59,844; Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry spent $53,000 to get re-elected; Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy spent $13,690.

Only two ward candidates in Porirua declared donations over $1500, including Ngāti Toa-endorsed Parirua Māori ward candidate Caleb Ware​, who received $5000 from the iwi, and deputy mayor Kylie Wihapi​, who got a $2000 donation from Olé Football Academy chairperson Dave Wilson​ and his wife Lesley​.

The Wilsons also contributed to Baker’s 2019 mayoral campaign, donating $4600 worth of phone calls.

However, there were also no returns filed by Onepoto general ward candidate Jessica Te Huia​ and Pāuatahanui general ward candidate David Christensen before the deadline.

Under the Local Electoral Act, candidates are required to file a return of expenses and donations above $1500 within 55 days of results being declared, which was December 9 this election. Those who failed to do so “without reasonable excuse”, and are convicted, could be fined $1000.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Three Porirua local election candidates are yet to file required electoral donation and expenses returns.

Christensen said he forgot to do so, while Te Huia has not responded to a request for comment. Foss has refused to be interviewed throughout her campaign, accusing Stuff of a smear campaign.

The titles of the most expensive and cheapest successful re-election bids belong to two councillors in the Onepoto general ward, with Geoff Hayward​ spending more than $18,000 on his campaign while Moze Galo​ listed “nil” for expenses and donations on his returns.

Dennis Makalio Jr.​, who unsuccessfully ran for an Onepoto ward seat, also listed no expenses for his bid.