Porirua mayor spent less than first election bid but was re-elected in a landslide

Porirua mayor Anita Baker was re-elected after spending only a quarter of her first mayoral bid, while a sitting councillor had a successful campaign without spending a dollar.

Forms published by Porirua City Council on Tuesday showed Baker​ spent a total of $4607 on her re-election campaign – compared with the $18,177 her first mayoral campaign cost in 2019. Runner-up Tapu Elia​’s expenses came to $2400 and fourth-placed Ura Wilson-Pokoati​ spent $4360 on her mayoral bid.

None of the three declared donations over $1500. Nicole Foss, who came third in the mayoral race, did not file a return before the deadline on December 9.

Baker’s campaign spending was far less than that of her regional counterparts – Wellington mayor Tory Whanau’s campaign bills came close to the spending limit at $59,844; Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry spent $53,000 to get re-elected; Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy spent $13,690.

Only two ward candidates in Porirua declared donations over $1500, including Ngāti Toa-endorsed Parirua Māori ward candidate Caleb Ware​, who received $5000 from the iwi, and deputy mayor Kylie Wihapi​, who got a $2000 donation from Olé Football Academy chairperson Dave Wilson​ and his wife Lesley​.

The Wilsons also contributed to Baker’s 2019 mayoral campaign, donating $4600 worth of phone calls.

However, there were also no returns filed by Onepoto general ward candidate Jessica Te Huia​ and Pāuatahanui general ward candidate David Christensen before the deadline.

Under the Local Electoral Act, candidates are required to file a return of expenses and donations above $1500 within 55 days of results being declared, which was December 9 for this election. Those who fail to do so “without reasonable excuse”, and are convicted, can be fined $1000.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Three Porirua local election candidates are yet to file required electoral donation and expenses returns.

Christensen said he forgot to do so, while Te Huia has not responded to a request for comment. Foss has refused to be interviewed throughout her campaign, accusing Stuff of a smear campaign.

The titles of the most expensive and cheapest successful re-election bids belong to two councillors in the Onepoto general ward, with Geoff Hayward​ spending more than $18,000 on his campaign while Moze Galo​ listed “nil” for expenses and donations on his returns.

Dennis Makalio Jr​, who unsuccessfully ran for an Onepoto ward seat, also listed no expenses for his bid.

Kāpiti Coast District Council has yet to post the returns of its candidates on its website.