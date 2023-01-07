Porirua fire station not fully staffed for more than 50 days over 12 months

Paloma Serville discovered a man in a house fire and saved his life. The next day, she walked off the job on strike.

Porirua's fire station has not been fully staffed with professional firefighters for 51 days over 12 months, but the firefighters union says the actual number should be higher.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act showed in the year ending October 20, 2022, 57 full-time shifts over 51 days at the station were not fully crewed. More than half of the shifts (38) were not staffed with professional firefighters, while 19 shifts were short-staffed.

Porirua, north of Wellington City, is identified as a “strategic station” that must have at least one crewed fire truck available. Its current fleet is made up of two trucks crewed with full-time staff and one truck crewed by volunteers – a standard full-time crew is made up by an officer, a driver and two firefighters.

April 2022 was the worst affected, with nine shifts not fully crewed with full-time firefighters – seven were un-crewed and two were short-crewed. May, June, July and October had seven understaffed shifts apiece; March and August both had four; January and February had one respectively.

In 2021, five November shifts were not staffed and one was short crewed. A single October shift and two December shifts also went uncrewed.

Transfers to cover absences at other fire stations contributed to most of the understaffing at Porirua – 42 shifts were affected by it. Sick leave, including Covid isolation, left 34 shifts short-staffed or unstaffed.

Annual and deferred leave affected 27 shifts; training-related duties drew staff away from 12 shifts; three shifts were understaffed because of “return to work duties” (where firefighters who had been away on medical reasons were preparing to return to the job). Nineteen shifts were affected by other types of leave, including sports, parental and bereavement.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) Wellington secretary Rob Hutchinson said it could take up to 5.2 career firefighters to staff a full-time shift in Wellington to cover days in lieu or long-term sick leave absences, but the ratio had not been applied to official figures and the number of short-staffed shifts should be higher.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua fire station has not been fully staffed with career firefighters for more than 50 days in the year ending October 20, 2022.

“When the second pump goes down it’s a health and safety issue,” he said. “If it’s a large building or even a complicated house fire ... we need those second pumps in a few minutes and it hasn’t been available.”

Although Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said Porirua station was a composite station that has a volunteer crew available for turn out 24/7, Hutchinson said that was not the case because volunteers did not respond to calls during the day.

NZPFU members walked off the job numerous times this year over demands for improved staffing levels, better pay and working equipment. They accepted a settlement this month with Fenz that included a 24% pay rise backdated to 2021.

In July last year, the union blamed staff shortages for a seven-minute delay to mobilise enough crews to respond to a house fire at Whitby in Porirua, as there was only one full-time crew on standby at in Porirua, and they had to wait for reinforcements to arrive from Johnsonville.

Fenz district manager Nick Pyatt said despite some shifts had been understaffed, response times had not been significantly impacted.

“The public can be confident in the safe and effective response provided by Fire and Emergency to Porirua and across the Wellington District,” he said. “We [are] committed as part of the new agreement to work collaboratively with the New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union on staffing levels.”