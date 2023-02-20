Spicer Landfill odour complaints almost tripled last year over 2021

More than 400 complaints related about to the smell from the Spicer Landfill were lodged with the Greater Wellington Regional Council last year.

The landfill at the north of Wellington is controlled by the Porirua City Council​ and Envirowaste​ and Wellington City Council owns a 23% share, but the “rotting, warm, sharp” smell emitting from it has been troubling residents in the nearby suburb of Tawa for years.

An annual compliance report filed by the regional council gave two out of four stars and a rank of a ‘fair’ level of compliance, saying there were more than occasional breaches of resource consent conditions, especially around bad smells.

The regional council received 422 odour-related complaints from nearby residents in 2022, the report said, which was “significantly more” than the 148 complaints it received in 2021.

“Many of these are relatively minor, however the largest issue facing the landfill is the control of odour,” the report concluded. “The landfill will need to continue to improve its operating practices to deal more effectively with the odour, as well as investigating what causes the odour events that impact the neighbouring community.”

Porirua City Council, the landfill’s resource consent holder, had already been fined $1000 after a complaint last July for “unauthorised discharge of offensive and objectionable odour”. It already promised it would not lodge a resource consent application to expand the Spicer Landfill until the odour problem was “under control”

Its water and waste manager David Down said at a community liaison group meeting last November the council would be “throwing the kitchen sink” at the odour problem, with measures including using an “odour cannon” to spray the air above the tipping surface with an odour neutraliser.

Kris Dando/Stuff Porirua City Council has brought in an extra odour cannon and air monitor in hopes to bring the smell down at the Spicer Landfill.

Despite the efforts, Down said on Friday they have had little effect and the city council had brought in extra measures, including bringing in another odour cannon to spray the air above the refuse and brought in a second pump for the air spray lines to run continuously at the landfill’s boundary.

He also said the council had got their hands on an air monitor and would be installing that in Tawa, while a second one for the landfill boundary would arrive in April. An independent review of the landfill’s was also underway.

“So far we haven’t seen a movement in the number of complaints coming in, or the number of days on which odours have been reported by the community, so we are continuing with efforts as stated,” he said in a statement.

Another community liaison group meeting on the Spicer Landfill was originally scheduled on February 14 but it was rescheduled to March 7 because of the weather.