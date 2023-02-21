Paid parking to restart at Porirua city centre

More than a year after being put on ice, paid parking at Porirua city centre will restart early next month with the Porirua City Council voting on changes to the system on Thursday.

The council introduced paid parking in January 2022 as part of its Long-Term Plan, with hopes that the revenue generated from it could offset rates increases and encourage walking, cycling and public transport. It initially made all city centre parking pay-only, but the first 30 minutes were free and drivers needed to register at parking machines or through payment apps.

But it was suspended less than two weeks later in the midst of soaring living costs and an angry reception on social media. The hold is due to end on Monday, March 6.

In a paper to councillors, officials recommended restarting paid parking but getting rid of the 30 minutes of free parking saying it was complicated and was causing confusion.

Instead, they opted to have 29 time-restricted parking spaces of 30 minutes (P30) in the city centre – 16 at Cobham Court, seven in Hagley St and three in Kilkerran Place.

“The newly proposed P30 parking spaces will meet short term parking demand and is simpler for users to understand,” the paper read.

Paid parking will apply Monday to Friday between 8am to 5pm, while charges remain the same – from $1-$2 an hour or up to $10 for the day.

Porirua Chamber of Commerce chairperson Hamish Mexted said even with the slight change, paid parking in the city centre should not be re-introduced because it was “short-sighted” during a time when businesses were struggling.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The council suspended paid parking in February 2023 amid soaring costs of living and an angry online backlash. (File photo)

“I just feel for the retailers at Cobham Court,” he said. “They rely on foot traffic and people passing through the CBD. Retail’s hard so they need all the help they can get – this just doesn’t help them.

“I understand councillors’ perspective that revenue has got to be raised from somewhere else ... at the end of the day it’s still not going to change the fundamental premise of driving people out of our CBD.

“The council has spent millions of dollars trying to revitalise [the city centre] and they’ve done a really good job, but this sort of undermines all of the work they’ve done.”

Mayor Anita Baker said introducing P30 parking spaces would make it easier for people.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Mayor Anita Baker said paid parking is the only alternative source of income for the city council. (File photo)

“People can just come in and not have to use the meters if they’re just picking up takeaways or things like that,” she said.

She also thought the council had listened to the people but the bottom line was paid parking was the only alternative income source which did not put the burden on ratepayers.

“The mall is still free – there’s plenty of free parking around Porirua that people can still use.”

CORRECTION: Porirua City Council is voting on changes to the system for paid parking in the city centre. An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the council will vote on resuming paid parking. (Amended February 21, 2023 at 2pm)