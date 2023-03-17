Porirua playland to close if retiring owner can't find a buyer

Laughalots Playland Porirua could close if no buyer emerges by the end of the month.

A Porirua indoor children’s playground could be closed by the end of the month if no-one comes forward to take over from the retiring owner.

Laughalots Playland Porirua owner David Christensen opened the playground at the city centre in November 2019 because there wasn’t anything similar for whānau and tamariki in the area. He also owned another indoor playground at Lower Hutt.

Christensen’s original plan was getting the Porirua playground established before selling to someone else. But Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works, and he had spent more than $100,000 to keep the business afloat since the pandemic began.

“It was my gift to the community,” he said. “I just wanted to bring something back to the community where I’ve lived since I’ve come down to New Zealand 24 years ago.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this because I love the city and I love the people who live – I’ve got to know them so well.”

However, Christensen needed to retire, but he wanted to sell the playground for other people to continue operating it for future generations. He has already sold the Lower Hutt playground to the store manager and their partner.

“The first three months of this year had been really trying for us and the landlord had pulled the short straw and said, ‘we don’t want you there any more,’, he said. “If I did not have a prospective buyer by then [the end of the month] we would have to work through liquidation and closing down.”

Parent Amos Tutu had been bringing his four kids to Laughalots since they could walk and his 2-year-old loves going to parties there.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Owner David Christensen said the indoor kid’s playground is a gift for the community where he lived for more than two decades.

The playground was only a 2-minute drive around the corner from his home and hearing it could potentially close came as “a bit of a shock”, he said.

“It’s a place of comfort for the kids and I can also get some peace and quiet for once,” he said. “This is the only indoor playground place in Porirua. If they close this place down ... that would be taking a kid’s most valuable time of the day away from them.

“People are going to have to drive 20 minutes out of Porirua to the nearest playground area for the kids – not many people have gas money these days.”

Christensen hoped a solution could come forward by the deadline, whether it’s an individual buyer or a group of people who want to financially support the business without buying it.