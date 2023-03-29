Four discharges since new UV system goes online at Porirua wastewater plant

There had been four cases of short, undisinfected wastewater discharges by the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant in Tītahi Bay since its new ultra-violet (UV) system started to treat wastewater last June. (File photo)

There had been four cases of short, undisinfected wastewater discharges by the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant in Tītahi Bay since its new ultra-violet (UV) system started to treat wastewater last June, including three this month.

UV disinfection is the final stage of wastewater treatment to kill bacteria and viruses before it was discharged to the sea at Rukutane Point, after it has gone through other stages to remove solids and organics.

Wellington Water said the discharges had been a mixture of fully treated, and treated but undisinfected water, on November 17 last year and on March 15, 21 and 28.

The November 17 discharge saw 142 cubic metres of disinfected wastewater discharged, and it was caused by a faulty instrument.

READ MORE:

* Masterton making emergency discharge of treated wastewater into river

* Wellington Water launches independent review into wastewater treatment operations

* Porirua wastewater plant's second UV system failure in as many months



About 16 cubic metres of wastewater was discharged on March 15 after a control configuration failure, and another 12 cubic metres of wastewater was discharged six days later because of an electromechanical failure.

The latest discharge, on Tuesday, was also caused by an electromechanical fault, but the volume of undisinfected wastewater discharged to the sea was yet to be determined.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Workers at Wellington Water's pump stations deal with fatbergs and rag monsters - the nasty consequences of people flushing oil and wet wipes down their drains. (Video first published June 9, 2022)

The $2.03 million new UV system was part of a larger project to increase the volume of wastewater that the plant could fully treat from 1000 litres per second to 1550 litres per second.

Wellington Water said it expected the health risk from short discharges to be “very low”, and it monitored and tested signs for harmful bacteria in the coastal marine areas. It also asked the public to refer to the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa’s (LAWA) website for information on public health warnings.

At a Porirua City Council Wastewater Treatment Plant and Landfill Joint Committee meeting on Tuesday, Wellington Water’s network management group manager Jeremy McKibbin​ said there had been a few “teething problems” with​ the UV system.

Ross Giblin Wellington Water officials admitted there had been “teething problems” at the wastewater treatment plant’s new UV system. (File photo)

“We currently have an expert from the supplier from Australia on site at the moment looking into it,” he said. “He’s diagnosing the cause of the fault, and we’ll have more information very soon on what’s caused those issues.”

Porirua City Councillor Geoff Hayward, who is also the joint committee’s chairperson, said there needed to be more clarity sooner about the nature of the issue and the steps that Wellington Water was taking to fix it.