Ngāti Toa buys pensioner flats from Porirua City Council

The ownership of Porirua pensioner flats Moana Court has moved from the city council to local iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira’s community housing arm, Te Āhuru Mōwai.

Porirua City Council agreed to sell off the 26 social housing units in Tītahi Bay in 2021, saying the council was not an expert in providing social housing. The decision would save money spent on operational costs each year, as well asfor major repairs and improvements.

Te Āhuru Mōwai currently owns 924 homes in western Porirua.

Mayor Anita Baker said it had been a lengthy process, but the decision was the best outcome for ratepayers and the flat’s tenants.

"We’re really happy that a local provider with a big portfolio and excellent reputation in Porirua has purchased these flats,” she said.

"It’s a fantastic outcome for everyone - we wanted the tenants to have the same or better conditions than they have now."

Te Āhuru Mōwai’s chief executive James Te Puni said they bought Moana Court through a tender process. All tenants would keep their homes and the transition would be completed with a minimum of fuss, he said.

Te Āhuru Mōwai will take over the flats on May 1. Letters had gone to tenants, and the organisation’s relationship managers would have one-on-one meetings to address any concerns.