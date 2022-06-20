Police say Porirua house fire is being treated as suspicous

Emergency services on the scene at a Tītahi Bay house fire.

A house fire in Tītahi Bay in Porirua is being treated as a suspected arson, police say.

“It’s a suspicious fire at this stage, so we’ll hold a scene examination tomorrow talking all the witnesses and see what comes out in the wash,” Detective Sergeant Dave Jones of the Wellington Crime Squad said.

No charges had yet been laid and no one was in custody, he said.

“If it is arson, and it looks strongly like it is, we'll investigate with a view to laying charges, but it is early days.”

supplied Ten fire trucks attended a fire at a block of houses in Tītahi Bay on Monday.

The fire has left the units at “high risk of collapse” Porirua senior station officer Andrew Walker said.

Sparks could be seen falling from the ceiling inside in a middle unit at 5pm.

Fire services would maintain a presence at the units overnight, Walker said.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after lunchtime.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Porirua senior station officer Andrew Walker at the scene of the Tītahi Bay fire.

“Both sides of the unit were fully involved, which means flames coming out the windows and doors,” Walker said.

The fire appeared to begin in the middle unit in a block of three 2-storey flats, he said.

Three people were inside when the fire began and Walker said all three had been taken to hospital where they were being treated for minor burns.

No one was reported missing.

”Due to the risk of building collapse, we have not done a full search, nor will that be done at this stage,” Walker said.

It was “highly likely” there was asbestos in the roof of the building due to its age, he said.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff The aftermath of a serious house fire in Titahi Bay, Porirua.

While that was unconfirmed, crews had gone through decontamination and the scene was being treated with foam.

Nearby homes were evacuated because of the concern over asbestos. Emergency works who were on the scene were wearing hazmat suits and could be seen wrapping possessions in plastic on the front lawn.

Three fire trucks, several police crews as well as a fire investigator are now on the scene at the house fire.