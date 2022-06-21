Porirua house fire treated as suspected arson

Emergency services on the scene at a Tītahi Bay house fire.

A fire at a block of units in Porirua that left up to two people seriously injured is being treated as a suspected arson, emergency services say.

Two patients from the fire were in Hutt Valley hospital on Tuesday morning – one patient in ICU in stable condition, and another on a ward in stable condition.

The fire, which began in centre of three social housing units after midday on Monday in the suburb of Tītahi Bay left a giant hole in a roof, blackened stairs and sparks still inside flying at 5pm.

“It’s a suspicious fire at this stage, so we’ll hold a scene examination tomorrow talking all the witnesses and see what comes out in the wash,” Detective Sergeant Dave Jones of the Wellington Crime Squad said.

No charges had yet been laid and no one was in custody, he said.

“If it is arson, and it looks strongly like it is, we'll investigate with a view to laying charges, but it is early days.”

The fire has left the units at “high risk of collapse” Porirua senior station officer Andrew Walker said.

Fire services would maintain a presence at the units overnight, Walker said.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after lunchtime.

“Both sides of the unit were fully involved, which means flames coming out the windows and doors,” Walker said.

The fire appeared to begin in the middle unit in a block of three 2-storey flats, he said, “but where in that middle unit, I can’t say... because it’s not safe to go in yet”.

No one was reported missing.

”Due to the risk of building collapse, we have not done a full search, nor will that be done at this stage,” Walker said.

Some fire personnel were seen on the outdoor balcony of the centre unit on Monday evening.

It was “highly likely” there was asbestos in the roof of the building due to its age, he said.

While that was unconfirmed, crews had gone through decontamination and the scene was being treated with foam.

There was no risk to the nearby public from the asbestos, Walker said.

The units had been evacuated due to the fire and smoke, but no other evacuations had taken place, he said.

Emergency workers on the scene were wearing hazmat suits and could be seen wrapping possessions in plastic on the front lawn.

The scene would be handed over to fire investigators once the fire was fully extinguished, and likely begin investigating on Tuesday, Walker said.

The units are understood to belong to Te Āhuru Mōwai, a social housing arm of Porirua-based iwi Ngāti Toa.