Former Porirua city councillor honoured for community services

Former Porirua city councillor Euon Murrell has been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for services to the community.

A former Porirua city councillor who volunteered and advocated in the Wellington region for almost half a century has been recognised with a New Year’s Honour.

Euon Murrell, who served six terms on the Porirua City Council from 2004 to 2022 and was the city’s Deputy Mayor between 2004-2007, has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for services to the community.

It was “quite a shock” when he got the email in his office, and it took him by surprise, he said, but it was an honour to receive the award.

“I don’t do things looking for things like that, but it’s nice to be recognised that I just do what I do,” he said.

Murrell started serving the community in the 1960s as a committee member with the Lower Hutt Samaritans, and since the 1980s he has spearheaded fundraising events, mentored local business owners, and actively sponsored local primary schools and community groups.

A Justice of the Peace since 1992, Murrell was the driving force behind a nominated witness programme in Porirua in 2002. He was also called on at all hours as a youth justice advocate to help young people if they didn’t have family support when arrested.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Murrell served six terms on the Porirua City Council and was the city’s deputy mayor from 2004 to 2007.

He currently heads the Pātaka Foundation which promotes Māori and Pacific artists in the city.

“I’ve always believed if you take from the community, you should give back to the community,” Murrell said. “That’s been my philosophy all my life.”

Two other Porirua residents were also recipients of New Year’s Honours: Russell John Postlewaight​ was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and Teurukura Tia Kekena was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities.