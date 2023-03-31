Retired Porirua couple stunned after $7 million Powerball win

A retired couple in Porirua were half in bed already when they discovered they won $7 million in Powerball on Wednesday.

The couple bought the ticket on MyLotto, and the woman decided to watch the draw on Wednesday night after getting an email reminder.

“I watched the numbers line up one by one, and as each one circled, I thought, ‘oh, that’s good’,” she said. “When it got to six numbers, I couldn’t believe it – and when the Powerball number lined up, I was speechless!”

She woke her husband to tell him the news and the couple just sat on the bed holding each other’s hands, stunned at what had happened.

READ MORE:

* $4000 Lotto win turns into a whopping $4.3m when woman double checks ticket

* Aucklander becomes multi-millionare after Lotto win

* Hamilton's winning $6.3million Lotto winner used birthdate to pick winning numbers



Since Wednesday night, the couple had been “making a wish list” to spend their winnings.

They were planning to invest most of the winnings and treat themselves, but some of the cash would go to helping their family.

Homed With $6.3 million to spend on a home, you could have just about anything you wanted.

“This is going to make a huge impact on us,” the woman said.

“We’ve been dreaming of all the things we can do and throwing things in the pot – writing everything down.

“Now we can go out for afternoon tea or dinner – we can afford to hire extra help around the house. It’s going to be wonderful.”

Wednesday night’s winner was the year's 6th Powerball multi-millionaire. Last week a Canterbury ticket won a $15.5m Powerball prize.