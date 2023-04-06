Man charged with seriously injuring baby in Porirua

A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to the serious injuries of a three-month-old baby in Titahi Bay, Porirua.

The baby was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital on December 31 and further assessed by specialists at Wellington Hospital. It was determined he suffered non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body.

A police statement said the man was charged Wednesday with wounding with attempt to cause grievous bodily harm, and he would appear in Porirua District Court on Thursday.

The baby is now in the care of extended family, the statement also said.