Inhabitants escape unharmed after early morning house fire

Residents of a home in Tītahi Bay have escaped unharmed after a fire started in a bedroom on the property.

A room of the house in the Porirua suburb went up in flames in the early hours of Friday morning, with Fire and Emergency alerted to it at 1.13am.

A FENZ spokesperson said no one was injured in the blaze, which is believed to have started in a bedroom.

Four FENZ vehicles were sent from Porirua Fire Station to put the fire out. The majority of the home has been left intact.