Man in intensive care after serious assault at Wairarapa party

Cole St, Masterton, where police were called to a serious assault.

A man is in intensive care and another is facing grievous bodily harm charges after an incident at a Wairarapa party.

Senior sergeant Jennifer Hansen said police were called to a house on Cole St, Masterton at 9.50pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a serious assault.

She confirmed that a 33-year-old Rangitikei man was facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim, a 43-year-old Christchurch man, was in serious but stable condition in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit. He had suffered a serious head injury, she said.

READ MORE:

* Serious assault at Wairarapa party

* Masterton police seek dash cam footage following assault

* Two police officers injured after rocks thrown at them in Masterton



“There appeared to be some sort of celebration going on at the house at the time.”

The accused was due to appear in Masterton District Court on Monday morning.

A neighbour of the house confirmed there was a party at the Cole St, Masterton house on Saturday night and shouting was heard.