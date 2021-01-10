Two Wairarapa crashes on Sunday morning, two seriously injured

Fraters Rd, outside Martinborough, where a person suffered serious injuries in a crash on Sunday morning.

Two separate crashes in Wairarapa on Sunday morning have resulted in two people being heli-lifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The first crash happened about 8am on Sunday on Fraters Rd, between White Rock Rd and Sutherland Rd, outside Martinborough, police said.

The Westpac rescue helicopter took a person with serious injuries to hospital.

Initial reports to police were that a car hit a drain.

Then, about 10.10am, a person suffered serious leg injuries when a car and motorbike crashed outside the Caltex station on High St, Masterton.

That person was also taken by helicopter to hospital.