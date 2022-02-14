Wairarapa hit hard by weekend weather, roads closed and hundreds without power

Several roads around Wairarapa, including State Highway 2 north of Masterton, remain closed following heavy rainfall which has caused slips and flooding.

The heavy rainfall has also caused issues for the region’s water services, with boil water notices in place for Featherston and Eketāhuna residents.

Wellington Water, which manages water services for South Wairarapa District Council, announced a boil water notice was in place for Featherston residents on Sunday.

High rainfall caused surface water to enter the Boar Bush reservoir​, which has contaminated the water supply.

Michael Burns/Supplied Carterton residents have been asked to reduce water use as the district’s wastewater treatment plant is under pressure from the increased rainfall.

Tararua District Council also issued a precautionary boil water notice for those on the Eketāhuna water supply, with heavy rain resulting in a very turbid (dirty) source water, to the point where the existing water treatment plant cannot guarantee the complete treatment of contaminants throughout the reticulation network. An update is expected midday on Wednesday.

While a decrease in overnight rainfall had helped reduce the flooding impact across Carterton, the council was still appealing to residents to minimise water reduction due to the wastewater treatment plant being “underwater and overwhelmed”.

The council asked residents to minimise toilet flushing and water machine usage where possible to reduce water flow to the plant, as well as taking shorter showers.

State Highway 2 is closed between Fourth​ St and Lennies​ Rd, north of Masterton, with motorists asked to delay their journeys.

Access in and out of Martinborough is only via the Ponatahi​ Bridge and Longbush​ Rd, as flooding has closed Pukio​ West and Pahautea​ Rd, Kokotau​ Rd and Kahutara​ Rd (likely until Wednesday).

1 NEWS Wild weather has battered much of the North Island on Sunday, including Masterton.

In Carterton, flooding has closed several roads and has entered several houses.

There are also widespread road closures across Masterton due to slips and flooding and at least one school was closed as a result.

Flooding along the roads used to enter Lakeview School in Masterton led to its closure on Monday, principal Tim Nelson​ confirmed. “It’s the highest I’ve ever seen it. You wouldn’t know there’s a road there,” he said of the flooding on Colombo Rd.

The “severe flooding” meant the school’s 428 students would be unable to access the school easily and led him to seek approval to close from the Ministry of Education.

Nelson said they were lucky there was no damage to the school’s buildings, but there would be a big clean up in the lower play areas and a few out buildings. He hoped the school would reopen on Tuesday.

Hundreds of residents remained without power on Monday mid-morning, particularly in the eastern hill and coastal communities of Mataikona​, Castlepoint​, Tinui​, Whareama​ and Otahome​.