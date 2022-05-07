Two trapped, seriously injured following serious crash on SH53 near Martinborough

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH53 near Martinborough about 8.50pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Emergency services are working to free two people trapped in a single car crash on SH53 near Martinborough.

The crash of the car with three occupants was reported shortly before 9pm, a police spokesperson said.

Two people were reported to have been seriously injured and one person had sustained moderate injuries she said. Two helicopters have been dispatched.

Fire and Emergency NZ Central shift manager Karen McDonald said crews from Martinborough, Masterton and Greytown were called about 8.50pm.

Two people were trapped in the vehicle with crews working to extricate them, she said.

Both lanes of the highway are closed.