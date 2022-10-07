Tramper missing in Wairarapa found after making 'help' sign out of toilet paper

A tramper lost in the Tararua Forest Park used toilet paper to help rescuers locate him.

Search and Rescue located the 55-year-old who was overdue on a tramp in the Mt Holdsworth area on Friday.

Rural community constable Selena Blayney​ said the man had embarked on a five-day tramp on September 28, which included parts of the main Tararua range and several alpine huts.

Concerned family contacted police when he did not make contact on Thursday as planned and as weather conditions worsened.

Police and Search and Rescue volunteers began searching for the man on Friday and located him “safe and well” at Mid Waiohine hut, she said.

The tramper did not have a rescue beacon and had completed only a short portion of his intended route before finding the conditions beyond his experience.

He spent several nights at Mid Waiohine Hut and made a ‘help’ sign out of toilet paper which helped a rescue helicopter locate him, running out of paper before he was able to finish the sign.

The man was flown out by helicopter and reunited with friends and family, Blayney said.

Police thanked the volunteers who helped with the search.