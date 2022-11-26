Person taken to hospital after glider 'hard landing'

Emergency services were called to the “hard landing” in Papawai, near Greytown, about 3pm on Saturday. (File photo)

A person has been flown to Wellington Hospital after a “hard landing” by a glider in Greytown.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Papawai in South Wairarapa about 3pm, a police spokesperson said.

Three crews from the Greytown Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended the event, reported as a “hard landing by a glider”.

READ MORE:

* Friends pay tribute to 'grandfather' of gliding community after microlight crash

* Glider flights on trial

* Young glider pilot makes the most of wide open Wairarapa skies

* Demand for Wellington Gliding Club soaring ahead of move



Simon Casey, president of Wellington Wairarapa Gliding Club, said the landing occurred when the pilot released early from a winch.

It was unknown at this stage what injuries the pilot had sustained, Casey said.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they were also called, but deferred further queries to LifeFlight. LifeFlight has been approached for comment.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.