Person taken to hospital after glider 'hard landing'
A person has been flown to Wellington Hospital after a “hard landing” by a glider in Greytown.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Papawai in South Wairarapa about 3pm, a police spokesperson said.
Three crews from the Greytown Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended the event, reported as a “hard landing by a glider”.
READ MORE:
* Friends pay tribute to 'grandfather' of gliding community after microlight crash
* Glider flights on trial
* Young glider pilot makes the most of wide open Wairarapa skies
* Demand for Wellington Gliding Club soaring ahead of move
Simon Casey, president of Wellington Wairarapa Gliding Club, said the landing occurred when the pilot released early from a winch.
It was unknown at this stage what injuries the pilot had sustained, Casey said.
A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they were also called, but deferred further queries to LifeFlight. LifeFlight has been approached for comment.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.