Person taken to hospital after glider 'hard landing'

17:38, Nov 26 2022
Emergency services were called to the “hard landing” in Papawai, near Greytown, about 3pm on Saturday. (File photo)
Stuff
Emergency services were called to the “hard landing” in Papawai, near Greytown, about 3pm on Saturday. (File photo)

A person has been flown to Wellington Hospital after a “hard landing” by a glider in Greytown.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Papawai in South Wairarapa about 3pm, a police spokesperson said.

Three crews from the Greytown Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended the event, reported as a “hard landing by a glider”.

Simon Casey, president of Wellington Wairarapa Gliding Club, said the landing occurred when the pilot released early from a winch.

It was unknown at this stage what injuries the pilot had sustained, Casey said.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they were also called, but deferred further queries to LifeFlight. LifeFlight has been approached for comment.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.

 