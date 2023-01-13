Tramper died in 'dangerous' range after carrying on journey without wife

A tramper was found deceased after setting off a personal locator beacon in Tararua Range last Friday. (File photo)

A tramper died after carrying on his journey without his wife in Tararua Range, mountains that trampers have in the past warned about underestimating.

Police deployed LandSAR after the man set off his personal locator beacon last Friday near the Neil Forks Hut, about 30 kilometres west of Carterton.

The man, a foreign citizen, had elected to carry on to Maungahuka Hut while his wife stayed behind at Neil Forks Hut.

“It was on that trip that the issues arose,” said Sergeant Tony Matheson​.​

The man was found dead about 7pm, a spokesperson for police said. The death was being referred to the coroner.

It is believed to be the first fatality on the Wairarapa side of the Tararua Range since the death of 49-year-old Darren Myers in 2019.

Matheson said the Tararuas had a “reputation” and there had been several incidences of people suffering misadventure in recent years.

Caleb Smith Tararua Range on a bad day with poor weather conditions.

It ranks the third-highest conservation area for Search and Rescue, behind Fiordland and Tongariro National Parks, according to the Mountain Safety Council.

There were six fatalities in the decade ending 2019.

Matheson​ said while it would be for the coroner to determine, it appeared the death was related to a medical event as opposed to misadventure.

He said the tramper had tramped the Tararua Range before and was well-equipped and with his wife.

The man was found by helicopter using thermal imaging in dense bush near steep terrain.

Being so close to Wellington, Tararua Range is a popular tramping destination with over 150,000 visitors each year. It offered challenging conditions, including changeable weather.

The body of Darren Myers, 49, was found at the bottom of a waterfall in "hazardous" terrain in June 2019, not far from his last known location.

A coroner found he died after falling and hitting his head.