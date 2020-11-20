Residents of flood-stricken Wairarapa valley can finally return home

The lake almost submerged the woolshed at Stansborough Farm in the Kaiwhata Valley, Carterton.

Residents of a flood-stricken Carterton community can return to their homes after more than a week away.

Kaiwhata Rd, in the district’s eastern coastal hills, remains closed but four families can return to their properties.

Two homes upstream and two downstream of the slip were cut off after a month's worth of November rain dumped on Wairarapa in 12 hours last week.

The downpour caused another slip, creating a dam and diverting the Kaiwhata river and forcing the closure of Kaiwhata Rd.

Carrie Mckenzie, of Carterton District Council, said modelling by GNS, the Crown Research Institute devoted to geology, showed that the two houses downstream are no longer at risk should the dam fail.

“I met up with the affected residents today and was able to give the residents of the two houses the good news that they can return to their homes.”

Mckenzie said there was still a risk of dam failure, so the road remains closed to the public.

Last year, a massive slip dammed the Kaiwhata river between Te Wharau and Homewood.

Mckenzie said GNS and Greater Wellington Regional Council will work on future plans for the Kaiwhata area.

The floods were part of heavy rain down the North Island’s east coast.

Further north, hundreds of Hawke’s Bay residents remain homeless after the areas heaviest rains since 1963.