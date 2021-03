A person has suffered serious injuries in a crash on Lake Ferry Rd, Wairarapa.

A person was seriously injured when their car struck a cow on Lake Ferry Rd about 6.40am on Thursday.

Police and fire services were called to the accident, and the driver was flown to Wellington hospital by helicopter about 8.15am.

The road remained closed near the intersection between Lake Ferry and Kahutara​ roads while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the scene.

More to come.

