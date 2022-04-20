Man arrested after armed police called to Featherston

Members of the armed offenders squad appeared to be responding to an incident near the Featherston Mobil about 3pm on Wednesday. (File photo)

Armed police have been seen on the main streets of Featherston in response to an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Several business owners spoken to by Stuff reported seeing the armed offenders squad and dog teams at the Mobil service station on Fitzherbert St, off the main street in the town, about 3pm.

A nearby business owner, who asked not to be named, said there had been a lot of armed police in the main street.

He said he had a shop full of people so hadn’t seen it himself. “Whatever it was, was over very quickly. It was quiet throughout, you wouldn’t even know it was happening.”

Another business owner on the street had also heard there was had been an armed police response, which was “very unusual” for the town.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had executed a search warrant on the main street about 2.30pm, taking a 21-year-old man into custody.

The man was considered to be a “priority offender” for the Wellington district which led to AOS being called to attend.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday facing multiple breaches of bail and failing to stop for police.