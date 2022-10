Police are attending a crash in Main St, Greytown on Wednesday (File photo).

Emergency crews are attending a crash on State Highway 2 where a vehicle struck a pole in Greytown, South Wairarapa on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries reported in the incident which happened in Main St about 6.20am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said two appliances were attending the crash between North and Kurawhiti St.

