One person seriously injured in Masterton after car crashes onto footpath
A person has been airlifted to hospital after they were hit by a car in Masterton.
Emergency services were called to Queen St about 1.45pm after a car clipped other vehicles and crashed onto the footpath, striking a pedestrian.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Wellington Free Ambulance said their crews took one person in a serious condition to Masterton Hospital and treated two people with mild injuries at the scene.