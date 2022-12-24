One person seriously injured in Masterton after car crashes onto footpath

A person has been airlifted to hospital after they were struck by a car in Masterton. (File photo)

A person has been airlifted to hospital after they were hit by a car in Masterton.

Emergency services were called to Queen St about 1.45pm after a car clipped other vehicles and crashed onto the footpath, striking a pedestrian.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Wellington Free Ambulance said their crews took one person in a serious condition to Masterton Hospital and treated two people with mild injuries at the scene.