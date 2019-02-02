Singaporean artillery on Wellington waterfront after annual exercise at Waiouru

Armoured vehicles queued up along the Wellington waterfront.

Motorists travelling in and out of Wellington on Saturday might have wondered why they were staring down the barrels of a small group of tanks and artillery.

The machines, which lined Aotea Quay, belong to the Singapore Armed Forces.

They are now on their way home after an annual exercise at Waiouru.

Operation Thunder Warrior is an artillery live firing exercise that has been conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces at the Waiouru Army Training Group training area annually since 1997.

READ MORE:

* Singapore actor Aloysius Pang's death puts spotlight on conscription risks

* Defence plays secondary role in investigation into Singaporean soldier's death

* Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang is going home

Singaporean actor and soldier Aloysius Pang, 28, was killed after suffering injuries while carrying out repairs inside a self-propelled howitzer used in the exercise, on January 23.

The NZ Defence Force was not taking part in the exercise, but Worksafe is investigating.